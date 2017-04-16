Rabobank’s Main Santa Barbara Branch Re-opens

The Santa Barbara Branch & Financial Services Center of Rabobank N.A. re-opened its doors at 3757 State St. April 10. It previously was downtown at 33 E. Carrillo St.

The new 5,533-square-foot office suite is home to Rabobank’s Santa Barbara Branch staff, and representatives from business banking, mortgage and wealth management.

The new location at the corner of State Street and Hitchcock Way offers free parking, a 24-hour walk-up ATM and a night depository.

Rabobank’s lobby hours are unchanged: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, Rabobank’s Santa Barbara Branch staff can be reached during lobby hours at 963-5871.



Rabobank has four other branches in the Santa Barbara area: Cottage Branch, 2222 Bath St.; Milpas Branch, 914 Carpinteria St.; Goleta Valley Branch, 5956 Calle Real; and Carpinteria Branch, 5030 Carpinteria Ave. In all, 37 Rabobank branches serve the tri-counties.



For more about Rabobank, visit www.rabobankamerica.com.

— Greg Jones for Rabobank, N.A.