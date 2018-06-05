Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:49 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Carbajal, Fareed Headed to Fall Re-Run in 24th Congressional District Race

Democratic incumbent garners 52.6% of the vote; GOP challenger receives 36.9%; Woody gets 10.5%

2 congressional candidates Click to view larger
Incumbent Salud Carbajal, left, and challenger Justin Fareed will face off again in November for the 24th District congressional seat. (Frank Cowan / Noozhawk photo (Fareed))
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 12:27 a.m. | June 5, 2018 | 8:22 p.m.

A familiar pair — Democratic incumbent Salud Carbajal and GOP businessman Justin Fareed — are headed toward a rematch in the race to represent the 24th District in the House of Representatives..

They were the front-runners from the field of three candidates in Tuesday’s primary election, according to unofficials election results.

With all precincts reporting, first-term Congressman Carbajal, of Santa Barbara, had 52.6 percent of the votes, while Fareed had received 36.9 percent.

Republican challenger Michael Erin Woody, a civil engineer from Morro Bay, trailed far behind with 10.5 percent.

In California's top-two primary system, the two candidates with the most votes head to the general election in November, for the two-year term that starts in January.

The general election match-up of Carbajal and Fareed occurred two years ago in the race to fill the seat of long-time Democratic Rep. Lois Capps.

The 24th District includes Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties along with a small segment of Ventura County. 

The freshman congressman said he was elated with the early results. 

“I’m just happy the voters seem to be placing their faith and trust in me to continue working on the priorities for the Centra Coast,” said Carbajal, who remained in Washington, D.C., for results.

He added that he is looking forward to the campaign going into the general election, but will continue to focus on his priorities such as protecting the environment, banning offshore oil drilling, investing in renewable energy to bring jobs and more.

Fareed gathered with supporters at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge Tuesday night, making an appearance at approximately 10 p.m. after waiting for a couple rounds of results.

“I’m very enthusiastic about what we’re seeing,” Fareed said. “There’s such energy from people throughout the Central Coast to elect somebody with their values and their interests above that of politics. 

“I’m excited because we’re really looking for a new generation of leadership to represent them, to be able to break the ranks of Congress to get that body working for them again for the future of this country.”

Woody and his supporters attended a party Tuesday night in San Luis Obispo. He did not return a call seeking a comment about the results.

24th Congressional District
  Votes %
Salud Carbajal 58730 52.6
Justin Fareed 41254 36.9
Michael Erin Woody 11726 10.5

Carbajal ran for the seat after serving 12 years on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, where he represented the First District. 

This is Fareed’s third time seeking the congressional job. His first run for office occurred in 2014, when he was out-voted in the primary by Capps and candidate Chris Mitchum. 

Fareed is the president of his parents’ company, ProBand Industries, and also oversees the family’s third-generation cattle ranch. 

He said he ran for office after determining "Washington is broken," suggesting the need for a new generation of lawmakers to put people over politics. 

Woody is a political newcomer for the Central Coast congressional race, but previously ran for and was elected to the Fresno City Council at the age of 26.

During the campaign he has labeled himself the true Republican in the race. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

