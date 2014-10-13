Race for Lompoc Mayor Focuses on Leadership Style

A Lompoc City Council member is seeking to unseat the incumbent mayor due to what critics contend is an overbearing leadership style and supporters view as being a strong advocate for the community.

On Nov. 4, Mayor John Linn, 64, will face Councilman Bob Lingl, 65, in the bid to wield the gavel for the next two years.

Lingl, who is in the middle of his second four-year term, said he decided this summer to run against Linn, who is seeking this third two-year term as mayor.

In Lompoc, the mayor runs City Council meetings but doesn’t wield more power than the other four members. That’s because Lompoc, like other local cities, has a weak-mayor form of government that relies on professional staff to handle matters while the council sets policy.

However, Linn is a hands-on mayor, to the point his critics say he micromanages city staff and has an overbearing leadership style.

The mayor contends he has put in a great deal of effort into being mayor and has achieved “great results.”

“I’m not taking credit for all of it. We worked on it in the community, but I’m the leader of the parade,” Linn said.

“Frankly, I thought I’d have it all done right now, but it takes a little longer. We have a number of projects that are in the hopper now, but will be done in two years so I’m just fulfilling the promises I made to people to get these projects done.”

Those projects include the River Bend Bike Park, Lompoc Valley Motorsports Park, industrial park at Central Avenue and V Street which Linn says could provide “anywhere from 700 to 3,000 jobs depending on what goes in there,” two hotels, two housing projects and a brewery-restaurant.

Typically in a city like Lompoc, those projects would be handled by the staff and presented to the council for final approval or to settle policy questions.

In explaining why he decided to run for mayor, Lingl contends the incumbent mayor no longer works with the City Council or city staff, to the point of becoming disruptive.

“It’s caused a lot of turmoil inside City Hall,” Lingl said.

Two council members — Cecilia Martner and Ashley Costa — have chosen not to run “partly because of John,” Lingl said, adding that some contend Linn tries to “impose his will on them.”

Costa, whose term expires this year, has endorsed Lingl for mayor.

Planning Commissioner Ron Fink, who is also a Noozhawk columnist, resigned in May 2013 because of what he said was Linn’s leadership style.

Fink returned to the panel a few weeks later after being nominated by Lingl, whose own appointee stepped aside and was renominated by Linn.

The District Attorney’s Office reportedly is looking into whether the City Council, led by Linn, violated the state’s Ralph M. Brown Act on open meetings.

“We’re moving forward despite John, not because of him. John wants to take a lot of credit for everything. As a matter of fact, he takes all the credit,” Lingl said.

Lingl contends that many of the positive changes that have been made in the city recently were started even before Linn was elected to his first term.

“He’s become disruptive, disrespectful and I think it’s counterproductive to what the city really needs at this point,” Lingl said. “I decided that if we were going to continue moving forward, I had to step in and try to make a change. I still want to the city to go in the forward motion we’re going right now.”

The two mayoral candidates participated in a candidates’ forum that can be viewed here.

They also are set to take part in another forum, sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

In addition to the mayor, two council seats will be up for grabs this fall with the large field of candidates including Councilman Dirk Starbuck. The Chamber of Commerce sponsored a forum for the candidates.

Linn said he figured he would face a challenge in his third bid to serve as mayor — he also faced opponents his first two times running for the office — but was surprised Lingl had filed after saying he didn’t intend to run.

“I’m not very good at politics. I just want to fix things and go on,” Linn said. “I’m a salesman, I’m not politician. I will sell you a good thing.”

He estimated he spends as much as 70 hours a week on city business, with between 30 and 40 hours at City Hall.

“It’s down a little bit now. Patrick (Wiemiller, the city administrator) helps a little,” Linn said. “Of course, now it’s crazy. I’ve got one hotel that’s about to hatch, I’ve got another that’s in the oven.”

He estimated he has 40 projects in his work drawer and said he must handle these projects because the city doesn’t have enough staff.

“There is no one to do what I do, if I didn’t do it,” Linn said.

His 30 years in business owning towing and locksmithing firms mean he knows every building in Lompoc and brings businessman’s perspective to the job, he said.

When it comes to economic development projects, both urgency and certainty are vital, Linn said, adding he wants to enhance tourism to fill hotel rooms.

“The tax from those hotel rooms and the sales tax from people eating here and buying gas will give us long-term financial stability as a city that we haven’t had for many years,” Linn said.

He believes the city’s No. 1 problem is lack of money and the city needs more jobs. More than 6,000 people who live in Lompoc commute to jobs outside the city, he noted.

“It’s bad for their families, it’s bad for the economy, it’s bad for the environment, it’s just bad,” Linn said.

The owner of a business liquidation company, Linn has lived in the city for 32 years. He and his wife Jonatha have one child and three grandchildren.

Linn didn't mention any endorsements and doesn't list any on his website.

Lingl is running his campaign under the motto “Same direction, different approach.”

Looking ahead, Lingl also contends that economic development remains the city’s biggest challenge.

“We need to get the jobs into town,” Lingl said. “It’s embarrassing to me, to the city, that we have the highest unemployment rate in the county.”

Those jobs need to provide decent-paying salaries, Lingl added.

In his time on the City Council, Lingl has hosted monthly sessions called “Coffee with Bob” to hear constituent concerns. Held on the first Thursday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., his sessions attract 15 to 30 people and sometimes go beyond the hour.

“It’s just my promise to the community that I would listen to them,” Lingl said.

In addition to Costa, his council colleague, Lingl said he has been endorsed by all living former elected mayors of Lompoc — Joyce Howerton, Andrew Salazar, Richard Jacoby, Joe Valencia and Gene Stevens plus Jane DeWees, widow of Lompoc's five-time mayor Dick DeWees, who died in 2009 while in office.

Lingl retired a year ago as director of laboratory services at Lompoc Valley Medical Center. He and his wife Regina have two daughters, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

