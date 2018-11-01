Race for Santa Maria City Council District 4 Involves Head-to-Head Battle

Incumbent Etta Waterfield and Rafael "Rafa" Gutierrez name economic development as major issue facing the city

An incumbent councilwoman seeking a second term faces a challenge from a local attorney as the candidates offer different approaches to how they would serve the eastern edge of Santa Maria on the City Council.

Councilwoman Etta Waterfield and Rafael "Rafa" Gutierrez are seeking the District 4 seat.

Santa Maria voters for the first time will elect council members by district, instead of at large. Only residents in a certain area of the city will vote for their representative under the new system while the job of mayor will continue to be chosen by voters throughout the city.

In addition to the District 4 seat, the District 3 seat is on the ballot with three candidates — incumbent Michael Moats, Gloria Soto and Raymond Acosta — seeking that job.

While Waterfield and Gutierrez have opposite views on many issues, both say they support Measure U, the proposal to extend and increase the quarter-cent sales tax hike to 1 cent, to fund city services.

Waterfield, 62, will seek her second City Council term after previously serving on the Planning Commission, from 2003 to 2009, and 2011 to 2014.

“Because I love what I’m doing and I’ve loved it ever since I got on board the Planning Commission,” she said.

More than two decades ago, Waterfield worked for the now-defunct Santa Maria Valley Economic Development Association, and says a role in politics was far from her mind initially. But learning the red tape businesses faced spurred her into action.

She lists economic development issues among top challenges facing the city, along with progress in downtown.

“Public safety will always be No. 1 no matter what,” said Waterfield, who is executive director of the Santa Maria Police Council.

She is emphatic about not dividing the city as Santa Maria implements district-based elections.

“I am not going to be put in a geographical area that’s confined to a certain amount of acreage. The only thing that’s changed is how I get elected. I will continue to govern the entire city of Santa Maria,” she said.

“There’s just so much that there is still to do. It’s not done yet. … My desire to continue to help lead Santa Maria in a continued prosperous good way is one of the reasons why I’m still in the game running for City Council.

“I’m proud of Santa Maria. I love Santa Maria. Santa Maria’s my home.“

Gutierrez graduated from Righetti High School in 1991, then attended Allan Hancock College and University of California, Berkeley, graduating in 1997. He also completed Columbia Law School in New York.

During his council campaign, Gutierrez has been many critical of past council decisions.

“I think the city could do way better,” he added.

Gutierrez wants to focus on revitalizing downtown Santa Maria. His commitment to improving downtown included locating his law office in the Haslam building on West Main Street.

“I want to be here because this is the heart of town,” he said, adding that he was tired of seeing what he thinks are wrong decisions by the city on growth. The recently-developed Enos Ranch shopping center lacks character, he said.

He contended the city’s Downtown Specific Plan has not been implemented, although it was adopted years ago.

“The problem we have is we plan and we plan and don’t do it,” he said.

He also questioned whether the Fallas department store building could be converted into a civic auditorium to host events and foster a pedestrian-friendly area downtown.

“We have to show them we’re willing to invest in creating a better quality of life,” he said.

Gutierrez said he considered economic growth among the top challenge “because it affects every other issue,” adding that he thinks the city city should have a business enterprise office in City Hall to attract new employers to Santa Maria.

