Rachael Ross Steidl Honored By Junior League

Board president of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, sbparent.com founder named Woman of Year.

By Nikki Katz | April 24, 2008 | 10:00 p.m.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a Santa Barbara-based foundation dedicated to providing support for families with children suffering from cancer on the Central Coast, has announced that Rachael Ross Steidl, the president of its board of directors, is this year’s Junior League of Santa Barbara Woman of the Year honoree.

Steidl, founder of SBParent.com, was recognized during the Junior League’s Literacy Ball on April 12 at the Montecito Country Club, where she received a $1,000 donation on behalf of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

The mission of the nonprofit Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, founded by Nikki Katz after she was inspired by a 3-year-old boy diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, is to ensure that children with cancer receive the undivided comfort of their parents during the treatment and recovery process. The organization achieves this by providing middle- to low-income families with financial aid for rent, mortgage, utilities and car payments, as well as other supportive services, thereby allowing families to focus on what is truly important — their children.

Click here for more information about the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation or to make a donation, or call 805.962.7466.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Click here for more information about the Junior League or call 805.963.2704.

Founded by Steidl in 2001, sbparent.com is free parents resource Web site with a vibrant online community of active users in the Santa Barbara area. A second site started by Steidl, parentclick.com, has expanded her concept into nine affluent California cities and in 10 other communities in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nevada, New York and Texas.

Nikki Katz is the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation‘s founder and program director.

