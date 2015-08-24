Rachel Almanza of Santa Barbara, 1949-2015

Posted on August 24, 2015 | 10:45 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

On Aug. 20, 2015, we unexpectedly lost our beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, Rachel Almanza.

She passed away at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from complications due to gastric cancer.

Rachel was a Santa Barbara native. She was born Nov. 20, 1949, to Marion and Manuel Trujillo. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Santa Barbara High School.

One of her greatest accomplishments was raising her two daughters, Debbie and Marisa Almanza, whom she was so proud of.

Marisa graduated from California State University, Dominguez Hills with her bachelors of science in nursing, and Debbie is a business owner and owns Salon D on Milpas Street.

Rachel worked for Security Pacific National Bank, which later became Bank of America, for 30 years. She retired in June 2014 from the Goleta Union School District, where she worked for about 14 years. Her last 10 years were at La Patera School.

Rachel enjoyed spending time with her family, and she never missed an opportunity to hear mariachi.

She was loved by all who knew her, and anyone who spoke about her would always speak so highly of her.

Although she is missed dearly, Rachel is now reunited in heaven with her mother.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie and Marisa Almanza; her sister, Rebecca Arredondo; her nephew Michael Desjardins; and several cousins.

The Rosary Service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015, at 7 p.m., and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m., both at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.