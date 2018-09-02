Sunday, September 2 , 2018, 2:35 pm | Overcast 73º

 
 
 
 
Rachel Atkins, of Santa Barbara, 1925-2018

Rachel Atkins, 93, died at Valle Verde Village on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.

Rachel was born in Mexico City on May 2, 1925. She completed her high school education in Mexico before she came to Santa Barbara in 1950, where she had resided for 68 years.

Rachel was employed with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Mission Linen, and the Bank of America where she worked as a clerk for 25 years. During her retirement, she helped and cared for her mother until her mom’s death at 100-plus years old.

Rachel was the oldest of seven siblings. She is survived by four of them. She also is survived by her children, John (Gloria), Joseph (Terry), Mario and Susan; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Sincere thanks to the staff at Valle Verde and Assisted Hospice for their compassionate care of Rachel in her final two years.

At her bedside in her final days and at her passing were her son, John and his wife, Gloria. Rachel did not die alone. We love you and will miss you, Mom.

Rosary service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, and the Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, both at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara.

Interment will immediately follow the mass at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.

 

