Rachel Gonzales of Santa Barbara, 1940-2015

Posted on July 28, 2015 | 1:16 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary

Rachel Gonzales of Santa Barbara, passed away July 9, 2015.

She was 74 years old, born Oct. 8, 1940.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary, which can be reached at 805.569.2424.