Rachel Stohl to Discuss U.S. Drone Policy in Talk to Channel City Club

By Channel City Club | June 25, 2014 | 3:22 p.m.

At noon Tuesday, July 15, the Channel City Club will welcome speaker Rachel Stohl for a talk titled "A Drone By Any Other Name: Developing a Sensible U.S. UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) Policy” in the Reagan Room at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort.

 

Rachel Stohl
Rachel Stohl

Stohl is a senior associate with Stimson's Managing Across Boundaries initiative. She will discuss the recommendations from the newly released Stimson Commission on U.S. Drone Policy, a product of the yearlong task force effort she coordinated.

The task force is chaired by retired Gen. John Abizaid, former U.S. CENTCOM commander, and made up of high-level former U.S. government officials from the military and security establishment, State Department and human rights community.

The report brings together a wide range of experiences and knowledge to provide balanced expert evaluations and recommendations to address U.S. UAV employment and proliferation.

The task force provides the first holistic view of the UAV issue — from the ethical considerations to the commercial implications of U.S. export policy.

Prior to joining Stimson, Stohl was an associate fellow at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs; senior analyst at the Center for Defense Information in Washington, D.C.; consultant for many international organizations. She served as a Scoville Fellow at the British American Security Information Council in D.C. and worked at the U N. Center for Disarmament Affairs in N.Y. and at the Program for Arms Control, Disarmament and Conversion in Monterey.

Stohl has also been an adjunct professor at Georgetown University and has authored two books.

Stohl holds a master of arts degree in international policy studies from the Monterey Institute of International Studies and an honors bachelor of arts degree in political science and German from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Reservations are required no later than Friday, July 11. The cost is $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, click here, call 805.564.6223 or email [email protected].

 

