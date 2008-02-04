Rachelle Pichardo Honored for Express Personnel Service

Best-selling business book, 'The Breakthrough Company,' features Express Personnel as one of nine top companies.

Rachelle Pichardo has been named Santa Barbara Express Personnel Services ’ associate of the month for January.

“Rachelle demonstrates the kind of work ethic that represents the values of Express Personnel. She has the right attitude and has shown she is a dependable employee," said Karen Dwyer, owner of the Express Personnel office.

"We always receive positive feedback from her supervisors. She is a wonderful representation of our finest Express associates.”

Pichardo currently is on assignment with Express client Blue Casa Communications and is a strong and reliable addition to the Santa Barbara-based telecommunications company’s workforce.

Express Personnel Services, meanwhile, is featured as a breakthrough company by Keith R. McFarland in his best-selling book, The Breakthrough Company: How Everyday Companies Become Extraordinary Performers.

The book, released by Random House on Jan. 15, is based on McFarland’s five-year, 7,000-company study and profiles nine corporations that have made the transition from everyday to extraordinary, Dwyer said.

“I’m excited that the success story of Express was featured in this book,” she said. “We’ve worked hard to continually raise the bar on the level of service we provide to our clients and employees.”{mosimage}

Express is featured because, like the other breakthrough companies, the founders are still active in the business, the company’s foundation is built on trust and integrity, and the organization is surrounded by world-class decision makers. Other companies the book highlights include ADTRAN, Chico’s, Fastenal, Intuit, Paychex, Polaris, SAS and the Staubach Co.

The Santa Barbara Express office began operation in 2007 and services the Santa Barbara County area with temporary and full-time employees in a variety of fields, including office services, industrial, human resources, technical and marketing.

The Santa Barbara office, located at 9 W. Figueroa St., is currently accepting applications. Businesses seeking employees may stop by the office or call 805.965.6900 to place job orders. For more information, visit Express Personnel Services online.