Radian String Quartet Brings its Chamber Music to St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley

By Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church | February 24, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Violinist Jane Chung.

The public is invited to attend the next performance of the 38th annual Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Series featuring the Radian String Quartet, 7 p.m. Friday, March 9, at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. St. Mark’s Church is known for its acoustics.

Recognized for their passion, brilliant musicianship and ambitious programs, the Radian String Quartet will perform three masterworks of chamber music: "The ‘Hunt’ Quartet k.458." by Amadeus Mozart, Webern’s "5 Pieces, Op. 5," and the "Brahms C minor Quartet, Op. 511."

The Radian String Quartet artists include:

» Woodruff, who received her master’s in performance from Carnegie-Mellon University, and has been on faculty at Interlochen, Biola University Conservatory and music festivals. She has performed as a soloist around the world as well as concert master with numerous orchestras.

Woodruff is the founding artistic director of Santa Barbara Strings.

» Chung, who performs as a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician throughout the United States, Europe and Asia, and has collaborated extensively with choreographers for more than a decade. Chung is resident musician and composer for Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance in New York City.

» Vendryes, who is principal violist with the Colorado Symphony, previously performed with the New York Philharmonic and the San Francisco Symphony. Vendryes serves on the faculty at Lamont School of Music at University of Denver and performs at festivals worldwide.

He plays on a rare Italian viola made in 1887 by Carlo Cerruti.

» Smith, who is a member of the Cerberus Trio, Camerata Deià and founding member of the Adriatic Chamber Music Festival in Italy. He is the principal cellist with Las Vegas Philharmonic and is associate professor of music at the University of Nevada. He holds a doctor of musical arts degree from UCSB.
 
The 38th annual Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Series continues this spring with the following artists:

» Robert Cassidy (piano) and Ani Aznavoorian (cello, principal cellist of Camerata Pacifica), 7 p.m. Friday, April 27.
» Nichole Dechaine (soprano) with Beverly Staples (piano), 7 p.m. Friday, June 22. Note the new date; the program had been scheduled for May 5. Tickets already purchased will be honored on June 22.

Doors for each concert open 30 minutes prior to the start with tickets being sold at the door as well as online in advance at https://www.smitv.org/concerts.html. General admission tickets are $20; student tickets are $10 with any student ID.

There will be a complimentary reception following each concert to meet the artists and enjoy conversation and refreshments.

For patron ticket purchases and any questions, call Linda Burrows, SYV Classical Music Series director, 688-7423 or the St. Mark’s office 688-4454 or visit www.smitv.org. For more information About St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church visit www.SMITV.org.

— Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.

 

