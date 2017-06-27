Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:50 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Radio Show to Air the 411 on Local, National Scams

By Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney | June 27, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney, Joyce E. Dudley has announced her office will be partnering with Patti Teel, producer and host of the Young at Heart radio show, to bring a weekly scam alert to the public.

Young at Heart airs at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on KTMS 990. The show focuses on topics of interest to seniors.

Each week, Teel hosts a Scam Squad segment during which time Deputy District Attorney Vicki Johnson will talk about the latest scams targeting seniors in our community.

These segments will be designed to inform seniors about telemarketing, internet and other scams operating in Santa Barbara County and across the country. Listeners will learn how to spot these scams and how to avoid falling prey to them.

Guests with first-hand knowledge of certain scams will share their experiences. Community members who know of a scam and want to report it, can contact Johnson on the district attorney’s hot line, 568-2442.

— Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney.

 
