Radisson Hotel Santa Maria Receives President’s Award

The Radisson Hotel Santa Maria was presented with a 2013 Radisson President’s Award.

The hotel was selected from more than 145 Radisson hotels globally. The hotel has been the recipient several times before.

The President’s Award is presented to the properties that achieved top scores in guest satisfaction as measured by guest feedback for cleanliness and consistency in meeting (and often exceeding) the brand’s product quality standards. Javier Rosenberg, chief operating officer for Radisson Americas, presented the award to Jean-luc Garon, general manager of the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria at the company’s recent annual business conference.

“Our goal is for each and every guest to have an excellent experience," said Karen Gridiron, director of sales. "We want every guest to know that we are not just a hotel, but a place that they can feel right at home. This award is a testament to the exceptional teamwork demonstrated by our caring employees of the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria.”

This award recognizes those hotels and resorts that have consistently provided exceptional guest satisfaction and brand engagement with top scores the following areas: service performance index, product performance index, loyalty performance index, problem resolution rate, and cleanliness and conditions. The President’s Award has become the symbol of outstanding quality for Radisson.

Radisson is one of the world’s leading global hotel brands. Radisson offers an upscale hotel experience serving both business and leisure guests with a range of World of Radisson features that are empathetic to the challenges of modern travel, including the 100 percent Guest Satisfaction Guarantee. Radisson is in the final stages of a brand-wide renovation, aimed at refreshing the portfolio across its hotels in the Americas by 2015.

— D.C. Carter represents the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria.