Radius Group Agents to Speak at Meeting of Institute of Real Estate Management

Steve Golis, Dan McGregor and Brian Johnson will provide updates on local apartment and commercial markets

By Melinda Bie | February 24, 2010 | 3:51 p.m.

Steve Golis, principal and agent, Dan McGregor, agent, and Brian Johnson, general manager and senior agent with Radius Group Commercial Real Estate Inc. will be three of the featured speakers at the March 3 meeting of the Central Coast chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management.

Golis and McGregor will provide an update on the apartment market in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, and Johnson will provide an update on the commercial market in those counties.

The Institute of Real Estate Management has been the source for education, resources, information and membership for real estate management professionals for more than 75 years.

An affiliate of the National Association of Realtors, IREM is the only professional real estate management association serving both the multifamily and commercial real estate sectors. It has 80 U.S. chapters, 12 international chapters and several other partnerships around the globe.

— Melinda Bie represents Radius Group Commercial Real Estate.

