Radius Group Welcomes New Team Member

Jason Jaeger brings extensive experience to Glenn team, focusing on leasing and selling of commercial properties.

By Stephanie Jensen | April 15, 2008 | 10:50 a.m.

Licensed real estate agent Jason Jaeger has joined Radius Group Commercial Real Estate, 205 E. Carrillo St., Suite 100, and will be working on co-founder Scott Glenn’s team, focusing on leasing and selling of commercial propertiesm, the firm announced Tuesday.

Previously, Jaeger was a commercial agent for Paradise Holding/Management Companies LLC, a Santa Barbara-based private equity real estate firm. At Paradise, he co-managed 30 commercial buildings totaling 180,000 square feet and headed the leasing department. Jaeger has co-syndicated larger apartment complexes outside the Santa Barbara area, and through his local development projects has gained an understanding for the Santa Barbara entitlement process. He will be an asset to Radius Group and the Glenn team, which has completed more than $100 million in transactions in the past two years.

Jaeger is a member of the Santa Barbara Christian Surfers and the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization and is affiliated with the Milpas Association. He graduated from Santa Barbara High in 1999 and earned a business management/marketing degree from Concordia University in Irvine. He and his wife live in Santa Barbara.

Stephanie Jensen works for Radius Group Commercial Real Estate.

