Radius Group Welcomes New Team Member

Jaeger is a member of the Santa Barbara Christian Surfers and the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization and is affiliated with the Milpas Association. He graduated from Santa Barbara High in 1999 and earned a business management/marketing degree from Concordia University in Irvine. He and his wife live in Santa Barbara.

Previously, Jaeger was a commercial agent for Paradise Holding/Management Companies LLC , a Santa Barbara -based private equity real estate firm. At Paradise , he co-managed 30 commercial buildings totaling 180,000 square feet and headed the leasing department. Jaeger has co-syndicated larger apartment complexes outside the Santa Barbara area, and through his local development projects has gained an understanding for the Santa Barbara entitlement process. He will be an asset to Radius Group and the Glenn team, which has completed more than $100 million in transactions in the past two years.

Licensed real estate agent Jason Jaeger has joined Radius Group Commercial Real Estate , 205 E. Carrillo St., Suite 100, and will be working on co-founder Scott Glenn’s team, focusing on leasing and selling of commercial propertiesm, the firm announced Tuesday.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >