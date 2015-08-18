Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:10 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Rae Largura: Back to School is Like Opening Season, So Start Practicing

By Rae Lagura | August 18, 2015 | 9:53 a.m.

Parents and baseball coaches have something in common. Just as coaches hold spring training camps to prepare professional baseball players for the upcoming season, parents must give their children end-of-summer exercises to prepare for the opening day of school.  

The only difference may be that players pay better attention to their coaches than our kids pay attention to us parents. In spite of the tough odds, there are a few secrets in the parent playbook that will help your child get off to a winning start into his or her next grade.  

Sleep Exercises

With school start times between 7 and 8 a.m., practicing the new sleep schedule may take a week or two. Starting off tired during the stressful first few days may not be helpful to your child.

Forms & Notice Requirements

Any day now, your inbox will get busy with important dates, events and deadlines. Medical forms, registration forms, mandatory shots, sport tryouts, orientations and back to school BBQ’s, recheck your e-mail to ensure you didn’t miss any important notices.  

It’s that time again where your calendar gets overflowing. Don’t forget the school supply list.

Review Practice

Your child might need some brain rebooting. It is reported that our children spend the first six weeks of their new grade reviewing subjects and rewiring their brains to get re-accustomed to the academic schedule.

Preparation and Planning

I bet your child has grown over the summer. New clothes and shoes may be in order. With a little planning, you might be able to hit some sales.

Similarly with school supplies, don't wait till last minute. We in Santa Barbara even have the added concern that school supplies always seem to run out a little too early.

Starting school with folders and binders properly marked and the right pens, pencil and highlighters, will prepare your child for immediate tackle for any subject.

As a good parent coach it is up to you to come up with a winning strategy for back-to-school. You may not see your hard work pay off until the first progress reports, however, it is worth putting the effort in now to put the odds in your child’s favor.  

Any subject, any grade: What is your question for a tutor? Email [email protected].

— Rae Largura is president of Leading Edge Tutors. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 