Rae Largura: Helpful Apps for Teachers

As a teacher, you may have different opinions on how technology influences your classroom. Whether you are an advocate for technology style teachings, against them or somewhere in the middle, these apps will allow you to further your lessons in the classroom and with students’ homework.

For those who love to use technology, these sources can help you enhance your fun. And for those not yet comfortable with using technology in your lessons, try these apps to stay organized and to inspire new lessons without having the students immersed in the technology.

Overall, these apps will allow you research efficiently, find inspiration for topics to teach, create learning through interacting and bring the world into your classroom.

VideoScience

» This app helps create new experiments with your students — even ideas to take home with them.

» All of the lessons are hands-on and shown through classroom and home settings.

» Every video and experiment is intended to “inspire and excite kids of all ages.”

Pocket

» This app will save you time and space when you want to save something that you find online.

» No more copy and pasting onto a blank document. Just hit the pocket button and it will save the article, video or web page onto one space.

Phrasal Verbs Machine

» Perfect for students for whom English is their second language.

» Helps with writing and speaking by stimulating the visual and auditory senses.

» Targeting both the visual and auditory at the same time is proven to be more effective in learning.

TED Talks

» This app will provide you with some of “the world’s most fascinating people” and their speeches about crucial world topics.

» Great for all learners and creativity with assignments.

» Most of all, it allows a connection with the world outside the classroom.

Educreations

» This app is like an interactive whiteboard that’s in the palm of your hand.

» You can create tutorials, commentary, diagrams, animations and audio.

StudyBlue

» This app gives flashcards on the go, and without the hassle of keeping track of them.

» You can create digital flashcards, along with study guides and quizzes.

» It also comes with an audio and video recording option.

» This is a fun app for your students to be interactive instead of staring into their textbook losing their attention span.

— Rae Largura is president of Leading Edge Tutors. The opinions expressed are her own.