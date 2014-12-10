Monday, June 25 , 2018, 2:28 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Rae Largura: Helpful Apps for Teachers

By Rae Largura | December 10, 2014 | 10:25 a.m.

As a teacher, you may have different opinions on how technology influences your classroom. Whether you are an advocate for technology style teachings, against them or somewhere in the middle, these apps will allow you to further your lessons in the classroom and with students’ homework.

For those who love to use technology, these sources can help you enhance your fun. And for those not yet comfortable with using technology in your lessons, try these apps to stay organized and to inspire new lessons without having the students immersed in the technology.

Overall, these apps will allow you research efficiently, find inspiration for topics to teach, create learning through interacting and bring the world into your classroom.

VideoScience

» This app helps create new experiments with your students — even ideas to take home with them.

» All of the lessons are hands-on and shown through classroom and home settings.

» Every video and experiment is intended to “inspire and excite kids of all ages.”

Pocket

» This app will save you time and space when you want to save something that you find online.

» No more copy and pasting onto a blank document. Just hit the pocket button and it will save the article, video or web page onto one space.

Phrasal Verbs Machine

» Perfect for students for whom English is their second language.

» Helps with writing and speaking by stimulating the visual and auditory senses.

» Targeting both the visual and auditory at the same time is proven to be more effective in learning.

TED Talks

» This app will provide you with some of “the world’s most fascinating people” and their speeches about crucial world topics.

» Great for all learners and creativity with assignments.

» Most of all, it allows a connection with the world outside the classroom.

Educreations

» This app is like an interactive whiteboard that’s in the palm of your hand.

» You can create tutorials, commentary, diagrams, animations and audio.

StudyBlue

» This app gives flashcards on the go, and without the hassle of keeping track of them.

» You can create digital flashcards, along with study guides and quizzes.

» It also comes with an audio and video recording option.

» This is a fun app for your students to be interactive instead of staring into their textbook losing their attention span.

Any subject, any grade: What is your question for a tutor? Email [email protected].

— Rae Largura is president of Leading Edge Tutors. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 