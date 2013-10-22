Rae Largura: Apps to Help Your Child Get Organized

The most common question lately at Leading Edge Tutors has been, “How do I help my child get organized with his classes?”

Rather than answer with the quintessential lesson on note-taking, I will give an answer with the age of technology in mind and suggest some phone and iPad apps.

I am not recommending nor do I have a vested interest in any of these companies. I researched and read reviews, then concluded that these five apps were worth giving a try.

Remember the Milk (free) is a popular task-managing program. Students will benefit from this simple, kid-friendly way to keep track of their assignments and to-dos. Adding a task is as simple as giving it a name, then checking it off is as easy as pressing a button. I got the feeling that to-dos could actually get done by using this app.

My Homework (free) allows students to quickly organize and access homework assignments and classes. This is one of the highest downloaded of all education apps. It has a simple interface that includes a calendar, reminders and the ability to sync to your student’s home computer. It shows what classes they have each day and what assignments are late, complete or coming due.

Evernote (free) gives ease to taking a snapshot of a syllabus or assignment. All documents, worksheets and notes are organized into one place and easily searchable, and even sharable. Your student can take notes, capture photos, create to-do lists and record voice reminders to help get organized.

Notability ($2.99) is a simple note-taking app with easy editing functions. This is exclusive for the iPad. You are given the liberty to hand-write notes or drawings, import and export documents, add photos and create audio. Everything is held in a library then can be automatically backed up in Dropbox, Google Drive, WebDAV or iCloud.

Complete Class Organizer ($4.99) gives you the ability to take notes, record lectures and track grades. Once set up, classes will appear by semester on one side of the screen with a small view of the week schedule along the other side. Tapping on the class name opens the page for that class where your student will file his or her work.

Organization is the first step to better study skills for all students.

Any subject, any grade: What is your question for a tutor? Email [email protected]. Ask a Tutor runs biweekly.

— Rae Largura is president of Leading Edge Tutors. The opinions expressed are her own.