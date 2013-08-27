Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 12:14 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Rae Largura: Back-to-School Bargain Basics

By Rae Largura | August 27, 2013 | 1:32 p.m.

Back to school time — time to grab the shopping carts and try to make a dollar stretch.

If you plan ahead a little, you can get your child ready for school and get yourself through the big stores without tears or melting your credit card.

Here is a condensed list of tips to help out.

» The first thing to do is take inventory. Start checking off on the list right at home. There is a good chance you already have that item on the list.

» Check the websites and social media sites of the big retailers for their sales/coupons/membership programs.

» There are many free educational iPad apps such as Brain Pop, Popular Science, SAT Up, National Geographic, NASA Earth Now, Sphere and History Hero.

» Search online for coupons from department stores such as JC Penney, Kohl's and Target.

» Target has a dollar section of surprisingly useful stuff.

» Watch for discounts and coupon programs at all the office/school supply chains.

» Amazon has a whole back-to-school section.

» Apple is giving away a $100 gift card with a purchase of a Mac and a $50 gift card with a purchase of an iPad.

» There are several book discount stores online for big savings on high school and college textbooks.

» Create a parent group and buy in bulk on items that everyone needs.

» Certain items will save you money if you buy good quality the first time. Some of these items are pencil sharpeners, erasers, protractors, compasses, flash drives, lunch boxes and backpacks.

» Take advantage of discounts now to purchase items that you know will get wrecked or broken during the school year. 

» Have a clothing swap with your friends, community or church. Kids often outgrow their clothes while still in good condition.

Any subject, any grade: What is your question for a tutor? Email [email protected]. Ask a Tutor runs biweekly.

— Rae Largura is president of Leading Edge Tutors. The opinions expressed are her own.

