Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 6:47 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Rae Largura: Understanding the Minds of Different Learners

By Rae Largura | February 4, 2015 | 5:23 p.m.

“If a child can’t learn the way we teach, maybe we should teach the way they learn.” — Ignacio Estrada

Just as our hair, skin, eyes and personalities are different, we all have different ways of which we learn. The traditional structure of American schools often oversees the opportunity to understand each unique-minded students and guide him or her into learning in a productive, differentiated way.

Our mainstream educational system teaches to an auditory learner. Do you know that 65 percent of our population is a visual learner? That means that 65 percent of our children start their days getting lectured at, then failing or struggling to hear the information. If we understood the auditory, visual and kinesthetic learner and all the combinations, would our children struggle less in school?

Auditory learners don’t mind the lectures in school. Hearing and speaking is how their brain processes information. These students may often read aloud to themselves in order to process and understand information. Saying something out loud helps them remember and process. Some auditory learners may read slowly and have trouble writing and following written directions. This learner enjoys being read to, explains ideas well, is easily distracted by noise and excels at performance-based tasks.

Visual learners need to see things in order to understand. They want to see it rather than be told it. They have the “show me and I’ll understand” perspective. Information is absorbed when they can see the words, information, graphs and illustrations on the chalkboard or paper. Visual learners like to take notes and tend to be organized. If the chalkboard is used a lot in a classroom, a visual learner will benefit by being in the front of the classroom.

Kinesthetic learners learn by doing. They want the "hands-on" experience. They will be active and need frequent breaks. Their bodily movement helps to stimulate their brain to focus. They are best when physically doing an activity, group work, field trip or experiment. Sitting still is difficult for these learners and lectures hardly get absorbed.

We are all a combination of these learning styles; however, almost everyone is dominant in one. Understanding and differentiating can show profound academic improvement.

Let's encourage ourselves as parents, teachers and educators to remember that every beautiful mind of our children and students is unique.

— Rae Largura is president of Leading Edge Tutors. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 