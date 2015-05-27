Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 3:30 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Rae Largura: Is Your Child Ready for Next School Year? (Grades 1-6)

By Rae Largura | May 27, 2015 | 1:45 p.m.

No two children are alike. Especially in the elementary years, milestones vary greatly. Unless you see large discrepancies, there is no need to worry.

Here are some typical academic and social benchmarks for each grade level:

Kindergarten

» Follow class rules.

» Separate from a parent or caregiver easily.

» Be able to take turns.

» Cut along a line with scissors.

» Pay attention for 15 to 20 minutes.

» Hold a crayon and pencil correctly.

» Know the eight basic colors: red, yellow, blue, green, orange,  black, white and pink.

» Write the letters of the alphabet in upper and lowercase forms.

» Spell his or her first and last name.

» Retell a story that has been read aloud.

» Read numbers up to 20.

» Know the basic shapes.

First Grade

» Work independently at his or her desk.

» Know his or her address and phone number.

» Complete homework and bring it back the next day.

» Work out minor difficulties with friendships and peers.

» Write and spell untaught words phonetically.

» Write sentences with correct capitalization and punctuation.

» Read aloud first-grade books with accuracy and understanding.

» Tell time to the hour and half-hour using analog and digital clocks.

» Answer addition and subtraction problems with number up to 20.

Second Grade

» Noticeable difference in focus and understanding information.

» Work well and show cooperation with a partner or a small group.

» Understand the difference between right and wrong.

» Read fluently and with expression.

» Able to use a dictionary.

» Add single and multi-digit numbers with regrouping.

» Tell time to the quarter-hour.

Third Grade

» Work cooperatively and productively with other children in small groups to complete projects.

» Understand how choices affect consequences.

» Read longer stories and chapter books.

» Use prefixes, suffixes, and root words and other strategies to identify unfamiliar words.

» Multiply and divide single and multi-digit numbers.

» Know the products of all one-digit numbers by memory.

» Be able to discuss a topic and present a report.

Fourth Grade

» Begin to make more decisions independently. 

» Increase the amount of detail in drawings.

» Write a complete structured paragraph.

» Use all punctuation appropriately in writing.

» Understand more complex cause-and-effect relationships.

» Add, subtract and compare decimals and fractions.

» Understand the concept of place value.

» Identify points, lines, rays and angles in two-dimensional figures.

Fifth Grade

» Improved problem-solving skills.

» Research a topic using a variety of sources.

» Write an organized, multi-paragraph composition in sequential order with a central idea.

» Use problem-solving strategies to solve real-world math problems.

» Use long division to divide large numbers by multi-digit numbers.

» Appreciate different forms of literature.

» Increased vocabulary through the use of synonyms, antonyms, homophones and analogies.

» Recognize relationships between fractions, decimals and percents.

» Determine the perimeter of polygons and the area of squares and rectangles.

» Understand basic United States history, geography, economics and government.

Sixth Grade

» Write, simplify and manipulate expressions and equations.

» Problem solving, including ratios, proportions, geometry, statistics and probability.

» Use all stages of the writing process (organizing, drafting, revising and editing).

» Set up and conduct simple scientific experiments.

Any subject, any grade: What is your question for a tutor? Email [email protected].

— Rae Largura is president of Leading Edge Tutors. The opinions expressed are her own.

