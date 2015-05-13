Rae Largura: New Life Skills Our Children Need to Know

We want to watch our children be happy, get involved in activities, connect with community, graduate college, thrive in a career and maintain good relationships. We want to set them up for success and for life.

In these new times, there are some new skills to teach our children and guide them into life.

Leadership

Leadership is no longer about having power over others or necessarily directing others. Rather, it is about fostering collaboration, working toward common goals and guiding others to do their best. The workplace nowadays is synergetic and democratic. When our children learn know how to inspire others and collaborate with all walks of life, we are giving them a great education.

Digital Literacy

The digital world is here to stay. When we talk about language literacy, it extends beyond just the ability to read; it encompasses the skills needed to gain meaning and knowledge from the written word, to think critically and to write clearly. Likewise, digital literacy is more than simply knowing how to use digital tools. It also encompasses meaning and knowledge from the written word, in addition to the ability to locate, organize, understand, share, evaluate, create and analyze information using digital technology.

Communication

Regardless of one's social group, education level or job choice, good communication skills are fundamental for our society. A great deal of time is spent in our schools today passively inputting information such as reading or listening to lectures. More time could be spent engaging in open dialogue where students have to practice listening and cultivating discussions of ideas with one another. More listening and engaging and less static lectures could help in preparing our children for life success.

Emotional Intelligence

Emotional intelligence, a term first brought to the masses by Daniel Goleman, involves self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy and social skills. When someone has these qualities, they have the ability to work well with others and are effective in leading change. Emotional intelligence in itself, and knowing how to cope, is a psychological basis for happiness.

Problem-Solving

Problem-solving and team-working are the classic teachings to guide our children to success. And they are just as important today. Life gives us a variety of problems every day. When we solve situations on our own, the outcome is confidence and the ability to learn from mistakes. Without problem-solving skills, we may avoid or hide instead of going after what life has to offer.

Global Citizenship

With global economies binding different nations closer together, it is not possible to ignore that were are all citizens of the same planet and must work together to ensure its continuance as a livable, thriving place.

— Rae Largura is president of Leading Edge Tutors. The opinions expressed are her own.