Rae Largura: Presidents Day Fun Facts

The story of Presidents Day begins in the year 1800 following President George Washington’s death in 1799. His Feb. 22 birthday became a perennial day of remembrance. It has now developed into a celebration for all of our presidents, and was officially established in 1885 to honor all presidents and granting our nation’s workers a long weekend.

It is still officially called “Washington’s Birthday” by the federal government; however, our calendar calls it “Presidents Day.” What really matters is that we can count on a three- to four-day weekend for fun and relaxation. This American holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of every February.

In recognition of this last weekend, here are some fun facts about our presidents:

» Interestingly, four presidents were born in February: Washington, W.H. Harrison, Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan — yet their actual birthday dates have yet to fall on “Presidents weekend.”

» George Washington had false teeth since his early 20s. They were made of ivory, lead, gold and animal teeth.

» Andrew Jackson had a parrot and he taught him how to curse.

» James Buchanan, still to date, is the only president who never married. He also bought slaves, then quietly freed them.

» Ulysses Grant got a speeding ticket — on his buggy pulled by a horse.

» Rutherford Hayes banned alcohol from the White House.

» Benjamin Harrison was the first president to use electricity in the White House, but he was afraid of electricity so would not touch a light switch.

» Gerald Ford and his wife were fashion models.

» Ronald Reagan was a stand-up comedian.

» Thomas Jefferson was known to wear his pajamas to important meetings.

» John Calhoun married his first cousin and they had 10 children.

» John Tyler had 15 children.

» Abraham Lincoln fought his way into the Wrestling Hall of Fame.

» Theodore Roosevelt decided to give a speech rather than go to the hospital after getting shot. His 50 pages of notes held in his jacket saved the bullet from going into his chest.

» Warren Harding had a gambling problem and lost the White House china set in a bet.

» Andrew Jackson, before taking office, killed a man for calling him a scoundrel.

» William Harrison had the shortest presidential term. He died of pneumonia after one month in office.

» William Taft, known for his obesity, got stuck in a bathtub, then was rescued by smearing himself with butter.

» Franklin Roosevelt died while sitting for a painting.

» Andrew Johnson’s job before becoming president was a tailor. He continued to make his own suits during his presidency.

» Herbert Hoover had two pet alligators that occasionally were allowed to roam the White House.

» Gerald Ford’s real name was Leslie King.

Any subject, any grade: What is your question for a tutor? Email [email protected].

— Rae Largura is president of Leading Edge Tutors. The opinions expressed are her own.