Rae Largura: Public or Private, What School is Right for Your Child?

Parents worry about guiding their children along the right path in life, and there are many forks in the parenting road that can create doubt about the right choices.

One dilemma we can cross is choosing a private versus a public school.

Private schools may offer individualized attention and more rigorous academics. Public schools may offer more “real life” experiences and specialty academies.

Knowing that Bill Gates attended a private school, Steve Jobs attended a public school and Mark Twain didn’t go to high school can help blur our judgments.

Bottom line, what is most important is what is best for your child, in addition to your options in resources and finances.

Some guiding factors may be special needs, special talents, class sizes and the influence or community of the school. Success in life is not hinged so much on which type of school one attends as much as it is dependent upon setting up the environment for flourishing.

Special Needs and Talents

There is a private school for every need and talent out there. If your child is a performing artist, there are schools that cater to that.

If your child is a tennis star or has learning disabilities, there are schools that cater to your child’s uniqueness, too.

Public schools are mandated and funded by the state to give individual attention and resources for special learning needs.

Depending on your child’s circumstance, both a public or private education would give the extra diversification for which he or she could thrive.

Curriculum

Public schools must follow state guidelines with specific standards and assessment procedures. In theory, this creates a certain amount of quality control.

Private schools, have complete freedom in their curriculum. This freedom to design their own curriculum or to avoid standardized tests can result in higher standards for students — or lower ones.

Class sizes

In some cases, public schools may offer smaller class sizes.

In Santa Barbara, smaller class sizes and a lower student to teacher ratio will be found within the private schools.

On the flip side of that, this may allow fewer friend choices and lower diversity for your child.

Community

If your family has a core value, such as religious beliefs or a certain level of discipline, choosing a school to match your family dynamics and values will bring consistency and community to your whole family.

The private schools will be more consistent in a certain discipline.

At the end of the day, the best school for your child is a highly personal decision based on your family, your values, special circumstances and specific interests.

Your child’s K–college journey is important and, at the same time, part of his or her long journey.

— Rae Largura is president of Leading Edge Tutors. The opinions expressed are her own.