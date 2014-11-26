Rae Largura: Thankful for Our U.S. Education System

Everyone can agree, our education system has much room for improvement. While it could use repair among many layers, the U.S. continues to educate far more young people than most countries throughout the world. As I learn and compare, I become thankful for our somewhat broken, although comprehensive, diversified and opportunity-filled U.S. education system.

Our universities rank the highest in every international ranking published. We have free and easy access to schools, unlike so many countries. Intentions of leaders have always been to equalize opportunities, create communities and open the learning doors to all. American schools are dedicated to including, not excluding, special-needs and immigrant children. In fact, our special-education system is the benchmark for other countries.

Our commitment to a wide and varied curriculum that includes societal issues as well as academic subjects is practiced, unlike so many other countries. As a female, the opportunities are an astounding difference. Our young women today have far more educational and career opportunities than their peers in other countries.

» In India, less than 40 percent of teenagers attend school.

» In China, the education system is so rigorous and rigid that generations are forming that are not even capable of individual creativity and free thought.

» In Somalia, almost no child attends school, resulting in the first highest country with children not in school.

» In Africa, corruption trumps education in most of its countries.

» In Pakistan, two-thirds of girls — that’s 3 million girls — are not attending school. Pakistan accounts for the second-highest number of children not in school.

» In Mexico, only 68 percent of children completing first grade will complete nine years of education.

» In Afghanistan, only 14 percent of female children are enrolled in primary school, and 28 percent of the population is illiterate.

» In Morocco, approximately 40 percent of females ages 15 to 24 are illiterate.

» In Saudi Arabia, women attend gender-segregated schools and are prohibited from studying architecture, engineering and journalism.

» In South Korea, performance on exit exams is considered so imperative that the high pressure leads to high suicide rates.

» In Germany, children by fifth grade must determine their career path, therefore deciding at this age which trade school to attend for the rest of their education.

Millions of children and young adults across the planet do not get the chance for a quality education. Often times their priorities consist of finding food, obtaining clean water and securing shelter. It is important to keep perspective. Our educational system is far from perfect. The global perspective reveals that the United States consistently provides for more freedoms, opportunities, integration and humanity that any other country in the world.

— Rae Largura is president of Leading Edge Tutors. The opinions expressed are her own.