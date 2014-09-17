Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:51 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Rae Largura: The Benefits of Extracurricular Activities for Children

By Rae Largura | September 17, 2014 | 2:50 p.m.

In one of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books, a frazzled Hermione Granger resorts to the use of time travel in order to fit all of her extra classes into an overly ambitious schedule. With all the extracurricular activities out there readily available to our kids today, it’s unfortunate that more of us don’t have access to Hermione’s time-turner device.

Our town is filled with fun, rewarding extracurricular activities in which anybody, any age, can participate. Whether it’s a team sport, individual sport, student government, school newspaper editor, playing an instrument, volunteering or anything in between, they play a significant role in growing up and growing happy. Extracurricular activities expose our children to new experiences, teach them responsibility and encourage relationship building.

Our brains like the stimulation of a new experience, and so do our children’s. The challenge of the unknown, trying something new and branching out of a comfort zone is very brain healthy. It is a gift to our children to nurture their passion. Sometimes it takes doing something that is scary — that they haven't been exposed to before, to be introduced to that passion.

For those of us without the help of magic, we have to learn how to prioritize activities and manage time. The responsibility of finishing homework, then making it to baseball practice on time and squeezing in a few minutes of violin practice is a life lesson in itself.

Extracurricular activities not only expose us to meeting new people who share some of the same interests, they also put our children in the position to learn how to get along with others. It often doesn’t even take an actual team to expose our children to thinking like a team. Camaraderie is a good motivator and will make our children feel a sense of belonging. Sometimes these activities allow our children to build relationships with older peers, who can also become important role models.

One last benefit, for the high school ages, is that all these hours away from school is mandatory to be competitive with college applications. Colleges want to see the holistic, complete, unique and interested potential student.

The growth opportunities that extracurricular activities provide extend beyond these few. Let’s encourage participation, but unless you have Hermione’s time-turner device, let's also encourage family time, relax time and stress-free homework time.

Any subject, any grade: What is your question for a tutor? Email [email protected].

— Rae Largura is president of Leading Edge Tutors. The opinions expressed are her own.

