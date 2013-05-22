Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:39 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Raids Net Seven Arrests for Meth Sales in Santa Maria

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 22, 2013 | 9:44 p.m.

Seven people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday during a multi-agency narcotics-enforcement sweep in the Santa Maria Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The arrests came after warrants were served during the early morning hours in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, said Sgt. Mark Williams.

“The service of these warrants was the culmination of a lengthy narcotics distribution and transportation investigation conducted jointly by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Agency,” Williams said. “The warrants were served at nine separate locations in the Santa Maria, San Miguel, Paso Robles and Atascadero areas.”

Large amounts of methamphetamine and cash were seized at several locations in the Santa Maria area, Williams said.

Taken into custody on charges of transportation and sales of methamphetamines were Isidro Silva Agular, 39,  Rosa Rodriguez De Oropeza, 35, Zacarias Compos Corona, 45, Josue Levi Martinez, 36, Victoria Magana Gutierrez, 49, Jose Juan Medina, 31, and Juan Daniel Hernandez-Saenz, 19, Williams said.

Several other people were arrested in San Luis Obispo County by Immigration Customs Enforcement for charges not associated with narcotics sales, Williams said.

Agencies participating in the raids included the Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department, the Lompoc Police Department, and the Santa Barbara County Regional Narcotics Team
Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

