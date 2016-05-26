Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:22 am | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Rail Museum to Offer Free Miniature Train and Handcar Rides on Father Day

All aboard the Goleta Short Line! Rides on the South Coast Railroad Museum’s miniature train will be free this Father’s Day in honor of “Rotary Day.” Click to view larger
All aboard the Goleta Short Line! Rides on the South Coast Railroad Museum’s miniature train will be free this Father’s Day in honor of “Rotary Day.” (South Coast Railroad Museum photo)
By Gary B. Coombs for the South Coast Railroad Museum | May 26, 2016 | 1:05 p.m.

Free miniature-train and handcar rides will highlight the 16th annual “Rotary Day” at the South Coast Railroad Museum. This year, the event will take place from 1-4 p.m. Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19.

The Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime is the event sponsor. Members of the club will be on hand during the event to greet museum visitors and help with the rides.

All visitors will be able to ride the train and handcar without charge as often as they like during event hours. There is a 34-inch minimum-height requirement for the train and a 48-inch requirement for the handcar.

The “Goleta Short Line” miniature train follows a one-third mile course around the museum grounds. The ride is suitable for most children and adults.

Handcars are powered by the passengers themselves, who pump a lever that turns a set of gears connected to the wheels. These unique cars were developed during the second half of the 19th century and used to transport railroad workers and equipment.

Admission to the railroad museum is free but donations are appreciated. The museum is located at 300 North Los Carneros Road, Goleta.

For more information, contact the museum at 805.964.3540 during weekday afternoons.

Gary B. Coombs is the director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.

