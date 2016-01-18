Rail Traffic Halted After Highway 101 Rollover Crash

One person suffered moderate injuries in accident near Refugio State Beach

One person was seriously injured Monday in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Refugio State Beach that temporarily stopped train traffic in the area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. to the accident, which occurred in the southbound lanes, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The vehicle, a silver sedan, overturned several times and came to rest along the railroad tracks that parallel the highway.

The victim, who had moderate injuries, was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

Railroad traffic in the area was halted for a time while crews moved the wreckage off the tracks.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

