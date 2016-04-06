Railroad-Crossing Project Would Limit Beach Access at Santa Claus Lane Near Carpinteria

Santa Barbara County planners say there will be no significant impacts from limiting beach access from Santa Claus Lane, but some residents think otherwise.

The county plans to build a pedestrian railroad crossing in the area, which is between Summerland and Carpinteria, and fences that funnel beach-goers to just one spot to cross the tracks and access the beach.

The plan is to improve public safety and access to the beach, according to the county, which has been working on a pedestrian railroad crossing in the area since 2000.

The crossing will have a pathway, flashing lights to warn pedestrians about coming trains, a gate arm, and fencing on both sides of the tracks to stop pedestrians from crossing the tracks in unauthorized locations, according to the county’s project description.

Union Pacific Railroad freight trains and Amtrak passenger trains frequently use the tracks, and the number of trains is projected to double within five years, the county said.

“The continuous rail tracks are quieter than segmented rail tracks, thereby increasing safety hazards as rapidly approaching trains may not be audible from relatively short distances,” according to the county.

“Many beach users have small children or dogs, making them particularly vulnerable to oncoming trains. The proposed rail crossing will replace the existing informal and unauthorized crossings with a safe and legal at-grade rail crossing.”

There have been no public meetings on this plan since 2012, and last month, the Planning and Development Department released a draft mitigated negative declaration – a way of saying the project will have no significant impacts and doesn’t require a full environmental review process.

Any potentially significant impacts can be reduced to less-than-significant levels with mitigation measures, the county said.

Flyers are circulating, telling people to save Santa Claus Lane beach from limited access and submit comments to the county before it's too late.

The comment period for the mitigated negative declaration is almost over, with input due by 5 p.m. Thursday to Ryan Cooksey.

The fences seem to be the biggest concern, which the county admits will eliminate about 15 existing informal crossings.

“This will make it impossible for beachgoers to cross at any openings except the one allowed by the county,” critics wrote on a flyer.

“The fences will ruin the natural beauty and scenic view of the ocean from Santa Claus Lane.

“Although the plan includes one drop-off location, can you imagine how long and time-consuming the line to drop off and pick up boards and equipment will be on a busy summer day? Do you want to wait in line behind five surf school vans unloading kids and equipment in order to drop off your kayak?”

Santa Barbara resident Lisa Blades, who is a mom to two young surfers, told Noozhawk that limiting access is a “truly terrible idea.”

The many surf camps that use the beach will probably cause gridlock, she said.

The plan seems to have flown under the radar, with no recent hearing on the plans, she added.

Fences would vary in height from 4 feet to 4-foot-6, and be 1,370 feet long on the inland side and 1,935 feet long on the ocean side of the tracks, stretching from a private residence to a commercial area, according to county plans.

