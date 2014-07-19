Rain Clouds Tease South Coast with Just a Few Sprinkles

The cloudy skies over Santa Barbara County may make it look like rain is on the way, but only a chance of sprinkles is expected on the South Coast on Saturday.

A smattering of drops fell in Montecito at midafternoon, and similar sprinkles were reported in Goleta and on the Mesa in Santa Barbara.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are possible in the mountains and interior valleys of Santa Barbara County through Saturday evening. Storms might be accompanied by gusty winds, and the weather service said conditions are ripe for dry lightning, as well.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mostly cloudy morning giving way to afternoon sunshine. Daytime temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s are likely, with afternoon winds of around 15 mph.

The weather service said Monday and Tuesday are expected to deliver more of the same.

