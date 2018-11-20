Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, November 20 , 2018, 7:22 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Rain, Cloudy Skies Expected Through Thanksgiving Holiday in Santa Barbara County

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 20, 2018 | 5:38 p.m.

A chance of rain and gusty weather are forecast for Santa Barbara County on Wednesday into the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the National Weather Service.

People traveling across the state may be met with wet driving conditions.

“Make extra time because it will probably be a wet commute in California,” said Ryan Kittell, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, on Tuesday afternoon. “Probably a lot of folks will be traveling tomorrow, and there will be some wet roads in areas.” 

Up to 1 inch of rain could fall in South Coast areas, Kittell said, and the rain could drop around three-quarters of an inch in most mountain areas.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday during the day, and a 50-percent chance of participation in the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast with highs in the mid-to upper-60s. Southeast winds are expected to pick up around 15 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon.

The rain system rolls into Wednesday evening, then more participation is likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight for South Coast communities. Nighttime temperature lows are expected in the lower-50s, with wind gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

“We are not expecting anything of significance for this storm,” Kittell said. “We aren’t expecting the potential for significant debris flows.”

More rain is expected to fall Thursday, with a cloudy skies and a 30-percent chance of showers in the morning, and then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

“There will be some clouds off and on again,” Kittell said. “The rain will be done Thursday morning. There might be showers on Friday night, but it will be light.”

Partly cloudy skies and temperature highs in the mid-60s to low-70s are expected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

Sunny skies return Monday, according to the forecast.

Sand and sand bags will be available to Montecito residents beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Lower Manning Park, 449 San Ysidro Road, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The county ReadySBC.org website has more information on storm preparedness and signing up for emergency alerts. 

The Santa Barbara Airport is hoping to continue a stress-free, seamless travel for people as the holiday season approaches, airport spokeswoman Lynn Houston said.

SBA encourages passengers to arrive earlier in anticipation of the bustle.

Travelers parking in the airport’s long-term parking lot adjacent to the terminal can get shuttled to and from the airline terminal by a golf cart starting this week, Houston said.

If the long-term parking lot exceeds capacity, Houston said, the airport will make overflow parking available at Frederick Lopez Road near the corner of Hollister Avenue. Signs will be posted, and the airport will run a shuttle service to the terminal, if needed. 

The American Automobile Association estimates 54.3 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from their home this Thanksgiving, a nearly 5-percent increase compared to last year.

According to AAA, the holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005, with 2.5 million more people taking to the nation’s roads, skies, waterways and rails compared to last year.

INRIX, a global mobility analytics company, predicts travel times in the most congested cities in the United States could be as much as four times longer than a normal road trip for the 48.5 million Americans planning to drive this Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 