Rain, Cloudy Skies Expected Through Thanksgiving Holiday in Santa Barbara County

A chance of rain and gusty weather are forecast for Santa Barbara County on Wednesday into the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the National Weather Service.

People traveling across the state may be met with wet driving conditions.

“Make extra time because it will probably be a wet commute in California,” said Ryan Kittell, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, on Tuesday afternoon. “Probably a lot of folks will be traveling tomorrow, and there will be some wet roads in areas.”

Up to 1 inch of rain could fall in South Coast areas, Kittell said, and the rain could drop around three-quarters of an inch in most mountain areas.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday during the day, and a 50-percent chance of participation in the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast with highs in the mid-to upper-60s. Southeast winds are expected to pick up around 15 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon.

The rain system rolls into Wednesday evening, then more participation is likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight for South Coast communities. Nighttime temperature lows are expected in the lower-50s, with wind gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

“We are not expecting anything of significance for this storm,” Kittell said. “We aren’t expecting the potential for significant debris flows.”

More rain is expected to fall Thursday, with a cloudy skies and a 30-percent chance of showers in the morning, and then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

“There will be some clouds off and on again,” Kittell said. “The rain will be done Thursday morning. There might be showers on Friday night, but it will be light.”

Partly cloudy skies and temperature highs in the mid-60s to low-70s are expected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sunny skies return Monday, according to the forecast.

Sand and sand bags will be available to Montecito residents beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Lower Manning Park, 449 San Ysidro Road, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The county ReadySBC.org website has more information on storm preparedness and signing up for emergency alerts.

The Santa Barbara Airport is hoping to continue a stress-free, seamless travel for people as the holiday season approaches, airport spokeswoman Lynn Houston said.

SBA encourages passengers to arrive earlier in anticipation of the bustle.

Travelers parking in the airport’s long-term parking lot adjacent to the terminal can get shuttled to and from the airline terminal by a golf cart starting this week, Houston said.

If the long-term parking lot exceeds capacity, Houston said, the airport will make overflow parking available at Frederick Lopez Road near the corner of Hollister Avenue. Signs will be posted, and the airport will run a shuttle service to the terminal, if needed.

The American Automobile Association estimates 54.3 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from their home this Thanksgiving, a nearly 5-percent increase compared to last year.

According to AAA, the holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005, with 2.5 million more people taking to the nation’s roads, skies, waterways and rails compared to last year.

INRIX, a global mobility analytics company, predicts travel times in the most congested cities in the United States could be as much as four times longer than a normal road trip for the 48.5 million Americans planning to drive this Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.