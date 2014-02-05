Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:04 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Rain on Tap for Thursday Along South Coast

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 5, 2014 | 3:54 p.m.

Rain is expected along the South Coast on Thursday, which will be more than welcome.

The forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of showers during the day, mostly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday. It could rain all over the county between Wednesday and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

It is expected to be windy and cloudy all of Thursday, with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures in the Santa Barbara area are likely to be in the low 60s through the weekend, with it warming up to the mid-60s on Sunday.

Between a quarter-inch and half-inch of rain fell Sunday from a storm system passing by, which was the first rainfall in a very long time. It was cold enough that the Freedom Warming Centers were open Sunday and Monday nights, but they’re not expected to be open through the weekend. Nighttime lows are expected to be in the mid- to high 40s.

Since the rain year started Sept. 1, Santa Barbara County has had only 15 percent of the normal rainfall.

Only two rainfall stations have had more than 2 inches of rain, at San Marcos Pass and Figueroa Mountain. The statewide drought is worrying local water districts since every county reservoir is low and the State Water Project won’t be distributing any water for 2014.

