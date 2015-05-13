Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:00 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Steady Rain On the Way for Santa Barbara County

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 13, 2015 | 11:50 a.m.

About a half-inch of rain is expected Thursday and showers could pop up on Friday as well in Santa Barbara County, as a storm front moves through the area from Alaska, according to officials from the National Weather Service.

The service said the storm will bring an "unseasonably cold" system into the area from the Gulf of Alaska that will bring periods of rain and mountain snow across southwest California.

Steady rain is expected to move into San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Thursday before spreading south.

Another cold front is expected to move in Friday, and is likely to bring more sporadic showers.

Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard, said there will be about three hours of steady rain moving through Santa Barbara County on Thursday.

The Amgen Tour of California, which will bring the world's top professional cycling teams to the area, will begin Stage Five of its race on Cabrillo Boulevard on Thursday just before noon, but the riders may escape the rain until they near Santa Clarita, where they are expected to finish the race. 

Kittell said Santa Barbara should begin to get rain in the afternoon and into the evening, and that the storm could bring up to a half-inch of rain. 

"You should see pretty steady rain," he said.

Highs on Thursday will be in the lower to mid-60s, but "for the most part should be pretty mild," Kittell said.

On Friday, a 50 percent chance of rain is expected, but that storm system is not as united and may bring sporadic showers.  

"There is still a chance of rain. ... The system is still around, but it's not going to be an organized band of rain," Kittell said. "It may last an hour and then stop."

Temperatures on Friday also are expected to be in the lower to mid-60s.​ The weekend is expected to be sunny and clear with temperatures back up into the 70s as the cold front moves south.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 