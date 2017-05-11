Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:59 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 

Rain Fails to Dampen Spirits at Birth Center 5K Run for Funds

By Santa Barbara Birth Center | May 11, 2017 | 7:00 a.m.

Despite the morning rain, the Santa Barbara Birth Center's 2nd annual SBBC 5K Run & Wellness Fair on May 6 hosted more than 190 runners, ranging from kids to stroller-runners to pregnant women.

In addition to standard race prizes, there were some unconventional prizes awarded: The fastest stroller-runner made it over the 5K finish line in under 22 minutes, and the most-pregnant runner completed the event while being four days past her due date.

The birth center deemed the fundraiser a success for the SBBC subsidy fund, which goes to help the center support families who can't afford these important services.

At the finish line, families and participants were treated to face-painting, live music, food and drinks, and more than 20 local vendors. Gift baskets featuring local goods and services were raffled off.

Event sponsors included Gold sponsors: Swim with Phyn, Halper Fine Art, Ashleigh Taylor Photography and CrossFit BoatHouse. Silver sponsors: Macaroni Kid, Southern California Repoductive Center, Spa Escape, First 5 Santa Barbara and Bouchon.

Bronze sponsors: Imagine X Functional Neurology, PulseOne, McConnells, Lori Guynes, Island Seed and Feed, Native Son Design Company, Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP), and YogaSoup.

— Santa Barbara Birth Center.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 