Rain Fails to Dampen Spirits at Birth Center 5K Run for Funds

Despite the morning rain, the Santa Barbara Birth Center's 2nd annual SBBC 5K Run & Wellness Fair on May 6 hosted more than 190 runners, ranging from kids to stroller-runners to pregnant women.

In addition to standard race prizes, there were some unconventional prizes awarded: The fastest stroller-runner made it over the 5K finish line in under 22 minutes, and the most-pregnant runner completed the event while being four days past her due date.

The birth center deemed the fundraiser a success for the SBBC subsidy fund, which goes to help the center support families who can't afford these important services.

At the finish line, families and participants were treated to face-painting, live music, food and drinks, and more than 20 local vendors. Gift baskets featuring local goods and services were raffled off.

Event sponsors included Gold sponsors: Swim with Phyn, Halper Fine Art, Ashleigh Taylor Photography and CrossFit BoatHouse. Silver sponsors: Macaroni Kid, Southern California Repoductive Center, Spa Escape, First 5 Santa Barbara and Bouchon.

Bronze sponsors: Imagine X Functional Neurology, PulseOne, McConnells, Lori Guynes, Island Seed and Feed, Native Son Design Company, Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP), and YogaSoup.

— Santa Barbara Birth Center.