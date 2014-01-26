Rain-Starved Santa Barbara County Will Take a Shower, Even If It’s a Short One

Barely measurable precipitation won’t make a dent in the drought, but more rain could be falling by the weekend

It wasn’t much; just enough to wet the pavement in some areas. But deep into one of the driest Januarys on record, rain fell on Santa Barbara County on Sunday.

While it doesn’t herald the end of the drought, we’ll take it. And although it may have put a damper on a nationally televised wedding, a wedding whose producers were likely banking on another of the spectacular sunsets we’ve been enjoying for the last six weeks, locals will gladly take that, too.

The National Weather Service blamed a weak, upper-level disturbance for Sunday’s mostly cloudy skies and smattering of sprinkles and isolated showers. By Monday, clear skies and warmer temperatures are expected to return as a high-pressure system moves in.

In the meantime, the county Public Works Department actually put its rain gauges to use Sunday, recording .02 inches of precipitation at Hollister Ranch west of Goleta and on Figueroa and Manzanita mountains in the backcountry. Montecito, Dos Pueblos Ranch and Rancho Las Cruces north of Gaviota reported .01 inch.

South Coast beaches were at risk of rip currents and “sneaker” waves as a long, westerly swell brought above-normal surf conditions to the area through Monday afternoon. The weather service said west-facing beaches should experience 2- to 4-foot surf, with local sets as high as 6 feet — especially near Rincon Point.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and daytime temperatures around 70 on the South Coast.

The weather service said cooler temperatures are likely to roll in beginning Thursday, with a weak cold front bringing isolated showers with it.

For fans of The Bachelor, the ABC TV show that will be hosting the wedding of Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici on Sunday afternoon at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore, the sun may not make a full appearance at the ceremony but rain won’t be crashing the party.

The nuptials get under way at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on KEYT Channel 3 at 8 p.m.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.