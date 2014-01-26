Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 9:06 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rain-Starved Santa Barbara County Will Take a Shower, Even If It’s a Short One

Barely measurable precipitation won’t make a dent in the drought, but more rain could be falling by the weekend

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo | January 26, 2014 | 3:25 p.m.

It wasn’t much; just enough to wet the pavement in some areas. But deep into one of the driest Januarys on record, rain fell on Santa Barbara County on Sunday.

While it doesn’t herald the end of the drought, we’ll take it. And although it may have put a damper on a nationally televised wedding, a wedding whose producers were likely banking on another of the spectacular sunsets we’ve been enjoying for the last six weeks, locals will gladly take that, too.

The National Weather Service blamed a weak, upper-level disturbance for Sunday’s mostly cloudy skies and smattering of sprinkles and isolated showers. By Monday, clear skies and warmer temperatures are expected to return as a high-pressure system moves in.

In the meantime, the county Public Works Department actually put its rain gauges to use Sunday, recording .02 inches of precipitation at Hollister Ranch west of Goleta and on Figueroa and Manzanita mountains in the backcountry. Montecito, Dos Pueblos Ranch and Rancho Las Cruces north of Gaviota reported .01 inch.

South Coast beaches were at risk of rip currents and “sneaker” waves as a long, westerly swell brought above-normal surf conditions to the area through Monday afternoon. The weather service said west-facing beaches should experience 2- to 4-foot surf, with local sets as high as 6 feet — especially near Rincon Point.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and daytime temperatures around 70 on the South Coast.

The weather service said cooler temperatures are likely to roll in beginning Thursday, with a weak cold front bringing isolated showers with it.

For fans of The Bachelor, the ABC TV show that will be hosting the wedding of Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici on Sunday afternoon at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore, the sun may not make a full appearance at the ceremony but rain won’t be crashing the party.

The nuptials get under way at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on KEYT Channel 3 at 8 p.m.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 