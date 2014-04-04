Rain Forces Delay of Roundabout Construction at Highways 154, 246

A project to construct a roundabout and improve safety at Highways 154 and 246 near Santa Ynez will result in a temporary traffic switch beginning Wednesday, April 9, weather permitting.

This road work was scheduled to begin earlier this week but has been postponed due to wet conditions as a result of rain in the area.

» Motorists traveling in both directions of Highways 154 and 246 will continue to drive through the partially completed roundabout, which remains fully open without a detour. The speed limit will be 25 mph and includes a three-way stop. Motorists and bicyclists are encouraged to share the road.

» Armour Ranch Road will be closed during this phase of the project. Local residents may detour onto Happy Canyon Road and proceed to Highway 154 near Edison Street. This detour is expected to be in effect until August.

The contractor for this $3.3 million project is Granite Construction of Watsonville. This project is expected to be completed in October.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.