April Showers Forecast Friday for Santa Barbara County

A little rain will drop on Santa Barbara County starting Thursday night, but skies are expected to clear up by Saturday afternoon.

The chance of rain starts Thursday night for the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys, while the South Coast is expected to get rain starting Friday morning.

Areas all over the county have an 80-percent chance of rain by Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall will probably total a half inch to 1 inch, perhaps more in mountain areas, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The heaviest rain is expected Friday evening, she said.

Rainy conditions could linger Saturday morning, but should be gone by the afternoon, she said.

Sunny weather with temperatures in the mid-to-high 60s is expected on Sunday and into next week.

Along with the rain will come breezy weather, but so far it’s not enough to prompt any wind or surf advisories, Hoxsie added.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.