Rain from Sunday Storm Less Than Forecast But Santa Barbara County Will Take It

After more than a day of buildup, a Pacific storm moved ashore late Sunday afternoon, spreading light rainfall around Santa Barbara County throughout the evening.

As of midnight, the county Public Works Department recorded the highest rainfall amounts along and north of the Gaviota coast, with 1.72 inches logged at Celite north of Point Conception, 1.54 inches at Hollister Ranch, 1.22 inches at Rancho San Julian and 1.18 inches at Sudden Peak.

Much of the county had received around a half-inch of rain, although the North County totals generally were higher.

Precipitation totals of three-quarters to 1½ inches had been forecast along the coast and in inland valleys, with as much as 3 inches expected in some mountain locations, according to the National Weather Service.​

The rain is expected to taper off early Monday, with a 30 percent chance of showers lingering until late morning.

Mostly cloudy conditions should clear off around midday Monday, the weather service said, with high temperatures in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph are forecast for the South Coast, with gusts up to 25 mph likely.

Clear skies and daytime temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s are expected the rest of the week, including Thanksgiving Day, the weather service said.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.