Rain, Possible Thunderstorms in Forecast for Santa Barbara County

Rainy weather and potential thunderstorms are in the forecast for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast from Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday is expected to have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s to around 80, and west winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Expect a shift to seasonal weather pushing toward the weekend.

Most mountain areas are likely to see a up to two inches of precipitation, and coastal areas could see up to an inch of rain, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“The heaviest rain looks like mid-day Tuesday,” Hoxsie said. “This will be heavy enough that people in Montecito and surrounding areas should definitely be watching what is put out by local officials."

Chance of rain is forecast Tuesday morning, then more showers are likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon for South Coast communities.

The county issued a notice through its Aware & Prepare program indicating that the storm is not expected to cause problems in communities below recent burn areas:

"At this time the NWS does not expect the system to reach rain intensity thresholds which can produce debris flows from the recent burn areas. No evacuation orders or warnings are planned at this time. Conditions can change so please continue to monitor local news and weather."

Temperature highs are forecast in the mid-60s to around 70, with south winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

The forecast is calling for a 60-percent chance of rain on Tuesday.

Rain is likely Tuesday night, with a slight chance of thunderstorms, and temperature lows are expected in the 50s to around 60.

The chance of showers is 70 percent through Tuesday night.

"Any time there are thunderstorms, that is when it gets interesting, because we can get higher amounts of rain in a short period of time," Hoxsie said.

The weather agency issued a beach hazard statement that will be in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A large southerly swell from Hurricane Rosa off Mexico will impact the coastal waters through Tuesday, dangerous rip currents are likely, along with high surf mainly on south-facing beaches. Surf will likely build through Sunday, remain high through Monday night and drop below advisory levels early Tuesday morning.

Surf heights between 3 to 6 feet are expected on south-facing beaches near the Ventura County line through early Tuesday morning. Local surf sets to 8 feet are possible near Rincon Point on Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

Hurricane Rosa's remnants will likely bring rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday morning. Daytime temperature highs are expected in the mid-60s to low 70s.

“It's a pretty dynamic situation,” Hoxsie said. "We feel confident that it will go in the direction that we think it will...it’s all in the matter of the hurricane."

There is a 60-percent chance of rain on Wednesday, and precipitation could continue into the night.

According to the National Weather Service, skies on Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with a 20-percent chance of showers. Temperature lows are predicted in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees.

Thursday should start with partly cloudy skies, and temperature highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s, forecasters said.

Expect sunny skies on Friday and Saturday and daytime highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

