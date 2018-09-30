Sunday, September 30 , 2018, 8:49 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rain, Possible Thunderstorms in Forecast for Santa Barbara County

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo 8:35 p.m. | September 30, 2018 | 5:35 p.m.

Rainy weather and potential thunderstorms are in the forecast for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast from Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday is expected to have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s to around 80, and west winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Expect a shift to seasonal weather pushing toward the weekend.

Most mountain areas are likely to see a up to two inches of precipitation, and coastal areas could see up to an inch of rain, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“The heaviest rain looks like mid-day Tuesday,” Hoxsie said. “This will be heavy enough that people in Montecito and surrounding areas should definitely be watching what is put out by local officials."

Chance of rain is forecast Tuesday morning, then more showers are likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon for South Coast communities.

The county issued a notice through its Aware & Prepare program indicating that the storm is not expected to cause problems in communities below recent burn areas:

"At this time the NWS does not expect the system to reach rain intensity thresholds which can produce debris flows from the recent burn areas. No evacuation orders or warnings are planned at this time. Conditions can change so please continue to monitor local news and weather."

Temperature highs are forecast in the mid-60s to around 70, with south winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. 

The forecast is calling for a 60-percent chance of rain on Tuesday.

Rain is likely Tuesday night, with a slight chance of thunderstorms,  and temperature lows are expected in the 50s to around 60.

The chance of showers is 70 percent through Tuesday night. 

"Any time there are thunderstorms, that is when it gets interesting, because we can get higher amounts of rain in a short period of time," Hoxsie said.

The weather agency issued a beach hazard statement that will be in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A large southerly swell from Hurricane Rosa off Mexico will impact the coastal waters through Tuesday, dangerous rip currents are likely, along with high surf mainly on south-facing beaches. Surf will likely build through Sunday, remain high through Monday night and drop below advisory levels early Tuesday morning. 

Surf heights between 3 to 6 feet are expected on south-facing beaches near the Ventura County line through early Tuesday morning. Local surf sets to 8 feet are possible near Rincon Point on Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

Hurricane Rosa's remnants will likely bring rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday morning. Daytime temperature highs are expected in the mid-60s to low 70s.

“It's a pretty dynamic situation,” Hoxsie said. "We feel confident that it will go in the direction that we think it will...it’s all in the matter of the hurricane."

There is a 60-percent chance of rain on Wednesday, and precipitation could continue into the night.

According to the National Weather Service, skies on Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with a 20-percent chance of showers. Temperature lows are predicted in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees. 

Thursday should start with partly cloudy skies, and temperature highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s, forecasters said.

Expect sunny skies on Friday and Saturday and daytime highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 