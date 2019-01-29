Series of Rain Events on the Way for Santa Barbara County

Chance of rain and showers begins late Wednesday night and heaviest rain is expected Saturday

Rain is expected to drench Santa Barbara County late Wednesday night and wet weather could last through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service is predicting rainfall and possibly a thunderstorm overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning for the South Coast, where recent burn areas have forecasters paying attention to potential rainfall rates.

Forecasters are predicting an 80-percent chance of rain overnight and the morning before 10 a.m., and then a 90-percent chance of showers throughout the day Thursday.

“People that live in that area (recent fire burn scars) should be watching the forecast and definitely paying attention to what the local officials are telling them,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “Anytime you have thunderstorms you could have a concentrated heavy amount of rain.”

The county Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday afternoon that the rainfall rates from the Wednesday night and Thursday storm are expected to be below thresholds required to cause debris flows.

“It looks like we have about an inch in the valleys and coastal areas, and an inch and a half in the mountains,” Hoxsie said. “The best chance of rain, the heaviest, would be before noon — it looks like commute time will be affected.”

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Thursday night, with west winds around 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

More rain is expected Friday afternoon, after 4 p.m., with the odds of showers increasing to 90-percent Friday night into Saturday.

“Friday morning it’s clear, and (rain) moves in the day,” Hoxsie said. “By late Friday we have another good push.”

The heaviest rain is expected Saturday, Hoxsie said.

Two and a half inches of rain in the mountains and 1-1/2 inch of rain is expected along the coast and valleys from late Friday into Saturday, she said.

A chance of showers across the South Coast is likely Saturday night into Tuesday.

“It’s still a little far out for us to have (rain) amounts,” Hoxsie said Tuesday afternoon.

Clear skies are possible Wednesday, Hoxsie said.

The Freedom Warming Centers for homeless residents will activate from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday in the North County.

Open locations include: Peace Lutheran Church in Lompoc at 1000 W. Ocean Ave., and Cornerstone Church in Santa Maria at 1026 Sierra Madre Ave.

Residents can sign up here for Aware & Prepare emergency notifications from Santa Barbara County, and get more information about alerts here.

