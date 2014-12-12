Rain Leads to Cancellation of Lompoc Christmas Parade

For the second week in a row, a threat of rain has washed out the Lompoc's annual Children’s Christmas Season Parade.

Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department officials said Friday afternoon the parade would not be rescheduled.

"City officials have decided to cancel the 2014 event in the interest of public safety. Unfortunately due to the permit process, it is not possible to offer a different day for the parade in 2014 and we look forward to an amazing event next year," the statement said.

The parade with more than 50 entries has been scheduled to travel along North H Street and West Ocean Avenue to I Street, starting at 6 p.m.

This year’s theme was “A Storybook Christmas.”

Last week, officials called off the parade due to a threat of thunderstorms and safety concerns. However, the city was criticized for the decision to delay the parade after no rain fell the evening of Dec. 5.

