Rain May Be on Santa Barbara’s Menu for Thanksgiving Day

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 24, 2013 | 6:23 p.m.

Turkey Day could be soggy for Santa Barbara and the Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service, but the forecast remained a bit uncertain Sunday night.

After a couple sunny days on Monday and Tuesday, a storm system is expected to move down the coast, bringing a 50-percent to 60-percent chance of showers, meteorologist Scott Sukup said.

"There's a pretty good chance we'll see something for Thanksgiving Day," he told Noozhawk.

However, the timing of the rain remained unclear, he said.

"It could be anywhere between late Wednesday night and Thursday night," he said. "It's pretty up in the air."

Rainfall amounts also are uncertain, and could range from less than a quarter of an inch up to 2 inches in some locations, he said.

High temperatures Monday and Tuesday were expected near 70, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

A cooling trend is expected later in the week before sunny skies and warmer temperatures return for the weekend.

