Rain May Return to Santa Barbara County This Week, But Storms Will be Mild and Not Wild

High surf expected to continue to pound coastline through Tuesday, with risks of coastal flooding



A high surf advisory will remain in effect along the Santa Barbara County coast through Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said Sunday, but the bigger news is that rain is in the forecast for Monday.

The weather service said there is a 70 percent chance of precipitation Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with mostly cloudy skies in the morning building up to rain in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures should be in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Any showers should taper off overnight but Tuesday will likely be a repeat of Monday’s precipitation patterns, the weather service said.

This series of storms is not expected to have anywhere near the intensity of the Jan. 5-6 El Niño-powered deluges.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the rest of the week, with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

The peak high surf period is expected to last through Monday, with surf of 4 to 8 feet and local maximum sets of 10 feet possible.

The weather service noted that the elevated surf could cause minor beach erosion and warned of the risk of rip currents and sneaker waves. West- and southwest-facing beaches are most susceptible to the conditions.

