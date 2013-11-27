Rain No Longer in Forecast for Thanksgiving Day

"The great Thanksgiving rain scare of 2013 is officially done."

That's the word from the National Weather Service in Oxnard, which on Wednesday revised forecasts from earlier in the week calling for a soggy Turkey Day for Santa Barbara and the Central Coast.

The storm system that had been predicted to move through the region on Thursday is expected to remain offshore, "and not really affect the area," forecasters said.

There is still a slight chance of rain Thursday night into Friday, but "if there is any precipitation, it will be very light in nature," forecasters said.

Thanksgiving Day still is predicted to be mostly cloudy, but high temperatures should be around 70 degrees, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Sunny skies are forecast Friday through Monday, with a slight chance of rain returning Monday night and Tuesday.

The evaporating rainfall chances are bad news for the county's fire conditions and water supplies.

Countywide, rainfall totals are at only 27 percent of normal for the season that began Sept. 1, and most areas are reporting very low fuel- and soil-moisture levels, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District.

Lake Cachuma is at only 41.9 percent of capacity, and nearly 50 feet below spill level.

