Residents Reminded That When It’s Raining, Keep Sprinklers Turned Off

Thanks to the recent rain, your sprinkler timer should remain off until your soil dries out.

New statewide water use regulations are also in effect that prohibit irrigation during and 48 hours after measurable rainfall. The general rule of thumb is for every inch of rain we receive, watering should be delayed seven to 10 days for your thirstiest plants. Remember to check the soil for moisture before turning irrigation back on.

The recent rainfall will quench the thirst of many gardens but has not changed the city’s water supply outlook or the current drought stage. We are relying on our community to continue conserving water.

To avoid sprinklers coming on when it’s raining, free rain shut-off sensors are available to City of Santa Barbara water customers if they schedule a free water checkup. During the checkup, a city water resources specialist will provide a rain sensor and instruct customers how to easily install the device.

For more information, click here or call 805.564.5460. Let’s save together!

— Madeline Ward is the acting water conservation coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.