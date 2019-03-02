Pixel Tracker

Rain, Rain Won’t Go Away; More Storms in Forecast for Santa Barbara County

Next weather system on Tuesday night and Wednesday expected to drop 1-3 inches of rain

A rainbow shines above Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Click to view larger
A rainbow arcs above Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley on Saturday as the latest weather system moves through the region. Another storm expected Tuesday night and Wednesday is forecast to drop 1-3 inches of more rain. (Amy Beth Katz photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 2, 2019 | 6:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara County’s wet winter shows no signs of abating.

As a storm that dropped more than 2 inches of rain in some locations was slowly moving out of the area Saturday night, the forecast was calling for yet another weather system — at least as strong — to douse the region Tuesday night and Wednesday next week.

The heaviest rainfall, which occurred mainly overnight Friday and early Saturday, fell on the ridge of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Refugio Pass along the Gaviota coast recorded 2.4 inches for the 24 hours ending at 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

San Marcos Pass received 2.2 inches and Tecolote Canyon west of Goleta got 2.02 inches.

Other readings included 1.76 inches in both Goleta and Santa Barbara, 1.62 inches in Montecito, 1.22 inches in Carpinteria, 0.97 inches in Santa Maria, 0.88 inches in Lompoc and 0.79 inches in Santa Ynez.

More scattered showers are possible overnight Saturday into Sunday, according to Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Clear skies are forecast Sunday night and Monday before the next storm moves through the region.

“That one should be similar or stronger,” Stewart told Noozhawk.

Rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are likely, with the highest amounts in mountain areas.

However, rainfall rates are not expected to reach the levels that would cause serious debris flows in neighborhoods below recent fire burn areas.

Showers from that system could linger into Thursday, Stewart said.

Daytime lows for the next several days are expected to be around 60, with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

