Light Rain Predicted for Santa Barbara County Over the Weekend

Recent storms have filled South Coast reservoirs and boosted water allocations from Lake Cachuma and State Water Project

Santa Ynez River flows into Cachuma Click to view larger
The Santa Ynez River flows to Lake Cachuma, a rare sight after years of drought in Santa Barbara County.  (Peter Hartman / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 7, 2019 | 6:44 p.m.

More rain is in the forecast for Santa Barbara County, which is still feeling the effects of last weekend's deluge. 

Highway 154 has no date for reopening to through traffic, although Caltrans is letting vehicles drive to Paradise Road on the Santa Barbara side, and to the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area from the west from Santa Ynez.

The good news is, Lake Cachuma is about half full, and the two reservoirs upstream on the Santa Ynez River are both full and spilling: the city of Santa Barbara’s Gibraltar Reservoir and the Montecito Water District’s Jameson Reservoir.

Cachuma, which has a campground and county park along its shores, provides water supplies to Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, and Santa Ynez Valley customers. 

It was 49.7 percent full as of Thursday night.

The county issued a 20-percent allocation of Cachuma water this year, and planned to wait out the winter to decide whether to allocate another 20 percent.

After the last week’s rains, there’s “no question now that can be added to the allocation, if not more,” county Deputy Public Works Director Tom Fayram said at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Jameson Reservoir spills Click to view larger
The Montecito Water District’s Jameson Reservoir fills to capacity and spills in early February. (Alan Prichard / Montecito Water District photo)

Water is allocated from Cachuma through a contract, which is up for renewal, between the county and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The current 100-percent yearly allocation is 25,700 acre-feet a year, but the county wants to lower that "safe yield" number for the lake as it negotiates a contract renewal for the Cachuma Project with the Bureau of Reclamation. 

A staff report updating the Board of Supervisors this week indicated that the 25,700 acre-feet number “has proven to force drastic shortages much sooner, and even resulted in a zero allocation in 2016, and as such is no longer valid as a viable yield for the critical drought period.

“In moving forward on the contract renewal process, staff believes that a new yield approach is needed to ensure a reliable local supply is available from Cachuma as the project was intended.”

Most Santa Barbara County water agencies also get deliveries from the State Water Project, and the state Department of Water Resources increased its initial allocation to 15-percent in late January and could go higher depending on rainfall and snowpack levels this winter.

Santa Barbara County was at 150 percent of normal rainfall for the calendar year, as of Thursday, and 81 percent of normal for the current water year, which ends Aug. 31.

Gibraltar Reservoir filled to capacity Click to view larger
Santa Barbara’s Gibraltar Reservoir spills downstream after strong winter storms.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

California’s snowpack is also in good shape, at 125 percent of normal statewide for the calendar year, and 83 percent of the April 1 average, according to the National Weather Service.

Going into the weekend, the South Coast has a 90-percent chance of rain Friday night, which lessens to a 50-percent chance Saturday morning.

After 11 a.m. Saturday, skies will clear for a mostly sunny day with highs around 60 and lows in the 30s or 40s for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Another slight chance of rain is expected Sunday and Sunday night.

The Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys are forecast to have similar weather over the weekend.

The rain is expected a little earlier for the Santa Maria Valley, with a 60-percent chance starting at 4 p.m. Friday, which bumps up to an 80-percent chance overnight.

Daytime temperatures will peak in the high 50s and nighttime lows will be in the high 30s and low 40s, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

“This system does not have a moisture feed, and rainfall amounts will not be impressive,” a Thursday forecast discussion said.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties will get about a half of an inch of rain, while Ventura and Los Angeles counties will see about a quarter of an inch, forecasters said.

Rainfall rates will not pose a threat for debris flows, they wrote.

Addition rainstorms could hit the region next week.

Freedom Warming Centers will activate from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, at multiple locations across the county: the Carpinteria Community Church at 1111 Vallecito Road; First Methodist Church at 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara; Salvation Army in Santa Maria at 200 W. Cook St.; Peace Lutheran Church in Lompoc at 1000 W. Ocean Blvd.; and a shuttle service from Isla Vista to Santa Barbara that picks up at University Methodist Church, 892 Camino Del Sur, at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The hotline number is 805.324.2372. 

Click here for the latest forecast.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Santa Barbara County Time Lapse Video of Lake Cachuma from Noozhawk on Vimeo.

