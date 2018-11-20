With Rainy Season Beginning, Officials Cast a Wary Eye on Fire-Denuded Mountains

They say rainfall rates will be key to chances for deadly and damaging flooding and debris flows in Montecito and other areas

Rain is coming this week, and while crews have cleared creek channels and debris basins, Santa Barbara County emergency officials are watching every weather system with a wary eye.

There’s an ongoing risk of debris flows for the South Coast communities below the burn areas for the 2017 Whittier Fire and Thomas Fire, and it all depends on rainfall rates.

It takes several years for burned watersheds to recover, and there has been slow vegetation regrowth in the Santa Ynez Mountains above Montecito and Carpinteria going into this second winter since the wildfire, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.

A series of small storms would be ideal to flush out the creek systems and bring some much-needed rain, according to Tom Fayram, director of county Flood Control, but high-intensity rainfall could trigger dangerous flooding or debris flows.

“We feel good about the condition of all the streams and debris basins, and now it’ll be what kind of rain we get and how hard it is,” Fayram told Noozhawk. “If it’s a regular rainfall winter with storms but no intensity, I feel good. If there’s a big storm with a lot of volume or intensity, we’ll see how the watershed reacts after the first flush.”

“We’re as prepared as we can be,” he added.

In addition to the risk of debris flows, Fayram thinks rains could cause debris-laden floods this winter – with more water, more sediment and small rocks.

“A flood flow is definitely in the realm of possibilities because you don’t have the cover on the watershed, and you get the runoff a lot faster,” he said.

On a natural watershed, it usually takes 10 to 15 inches of rain before there’s significant runoff, he said. In Montecito, with hills recently burned and scoured by debris flows, he guesses the first rain will put water in the creeks.

After the Gap and Jesusita wildfires, flows reduced in the second year’s rains, and officials hope the same happens in the Thomas Fire burn area, Fayram said.

Crews will probably need to clear out debris basins and creek channels if the county gets a normal rainfall, and definitely will be trucking out debris if there is a heavy storm, he said.

Debris removal contracts are already in place, and the county plans to use the Foothill Landfill site near the South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station, at 4430 Calle Real, to sort debris, Fayram said.

Some sediment may be trucked to local beaches, as it was after the Jan. 9 debris flows.

“We don’t have a formal large debris processing site, which is what I really want,” he said.

The county’s working on it, he notes, but it won’t be resolved by this winter.

Rainfall rates and debris flow risk

The risk of debris flows is affected by rainfall rates – how much rain falls and how quickly – and the threshold for this winter has changed because there was some vegetation regrowth on the watersheds burned in the Thomas Fire and Whittier Fire, according to the National Weather Service and the U.S. Geological Survey.

In an October presentation, Kevin Taylor, division chief for the Montecito Fire Protection District, said the threshold now is 0.8 inch of rain per hour for the Thomas Fire burn area, on the South Coast, and 1 inch per hour for the Whittier Fire burn area.

The debris flow risk map released last month by the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management shows the risks for the communities of the western Goleta Valley, Montecito, Toro Canyon and Carpinteria.

Rainfall rates at the thresholds usually produce “nuisance debris flows” that can be contained within creek channels and debris basins, according to Taylor, while higher rates are more likely to cause damaging debris flows.

Emergency managers plan to work with weather forecasters to track potentially dangerous storms and implement the county’s new evacuation plan.

OEM officials sent out messages earlier this week saying they are monitoring the storm predicted for Wednesday, and the forecast doesn’t indicate rainfall rates that could cause debris flows in recent burn areas.

Click here to sign up for Santa Barbara County Aware & Prepare emergency alerts, which can be received via email, text message, phone call, or all of the above.

For the coming winter, Fayram said he is most concerned about the potential for problems on lower Montecito Creek and lower San Ysidro Creek.

Montecito Creek has a smaller channel and a lot more development in the area below Highway 192, near Olive Mill Road, he said.

San Ysidro Creek flattens out near San Leandro Lane, and there is chronic flooding there, he noted.

Both of these areas have many properties tagged for evacuation orders in case of a dangerous storm, according to the county risk map at ReadySBC.org.

“I feel really good about Carpinteria, and if you rode out that (Jan. 9) storm in Carpinteria, you’re in good shape for this winter, I would think,” Fayram said.

The winter storm season outlook is also better for the western Goleta Valley and the Lake Cachuma corridor that burned in the July 2017 Whittier Fire.

There is little risk of a debris flow on the Highway 154 side of the burn area, and the county is “cautiously optimistic” for the canyon communities on the ocean side, which have bigger bridges and are further from the mountains than Montecito, Fayram said.

Long-term flood control improvements for Montecito

Flood Control projects in the works include building a new Montecito debris basin on Randall Road, modifying three existing basins, and starting a study with the Army Corps of Engineers to examine widening creeks and bridges in Montecito to expand capacity.

County departments are trying to get grant funding for debris basin improvements and last week, the Board of Supervisors authorized staff to start negotiating with Randall Road property owners to buy up parcels for another San Ysidro Creek debris basin.

That plan is in the early stages, but if the county were able to acquire all the property it wants, the site would be one of the biggest debris basins in Montecito and in “the perfect location,” with easy access for trucks, Fayram said.

It would take several years, probably at least three, with property acquisition, an environmental review process, permitting, and construction, he estimated.

Widening Montecito creek channels and bridges would increase capacity, and starting a survey with the Army Corps of Engineers is just the first step in a very long process, he said.

“To go out and try to do a massive creek and bridge projects on multiple streams in Montecito without the federal government – how are we going to pay for that?” Fayram said.

Montecito bridges have often clogged during floods, something that was not represented in FEMA flood insurance rate maps for the area until the most recent version, a temporary recovery map, Fayram said.

Previous maps modeled the bridges as clear during a flood event, which “never happens,” he said.

Many Montecito residents have pushed back against the temporary maps, which expand the high-hazard flood areas and will affect the post-debris-flows rebuilding process.

FEMA is starting to develop new permanent flood insurance rate maps, a process that will take three to five years, and the recovery map is meant to be used as a rebuilding and risk guide based on the topography changes from the debris flows, according to county planning department staff.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.