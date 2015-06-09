Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 10:30 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rain Showers Bring New Meaning to ‘June Gloom’ in Santa Barbara County

More than a half-inch of rain falls in many areas of the South Coast; North County mostly gets just sprinkles

A woman and her dog are the only visitors to Goleta Beach on a rare rainy June day.
A woman and her dog are the only visitors to Goleta Beach on a rare rainy June day. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | June 9, 2015 | 9:45 p.m.

Santa Barbara County’s South Coast got an unseasonably rainy day Tuesday, with more than a half-inch falling in the Santa Barbara and Carpinteria areas and setting a record.

Intermittent rain was forecast for Tuesday due to a low-pressure system bringing moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Blanca, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers were expected to last through the night and bring more rain and the chance of thunderstorms.

There was little-to-no rain in the North County, with some areas recording less than one-tenth of an inch. 

As of 9 p.m., an area in the Los Padres National Forest recorded 1.14 inches of rain, while downtown Santa Barbara received 0.69 inches, Goleta had 0.73 inches and Carpinteria recorded 0.71 inches of rainfall. 

It was a record-breaking rain for the Santa Barbara area, with rainfall easily surpassing the 1977 record of 0.4 inches reported at the airport, said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

As of 9:30 p.m., the airport recorded 0.28 inches of rain, he said. Santa Maria, with hardly any rain Tuesday, didn’t beat any records.

Normal rainfall totals for the Santa Barbara area in June and July are very low, below 0.1 inches, he said.

A car splashes through a puddle Tuesday at Anacapa and Yanonali streets in Santa Barbara. More than a half-inch of rain fell on Santa Barbara County's South Coast on Tuesday. (Urban Hikers photo)

There might be a slight chance of showers Wednesday night in the mountains of southern Santa Barbara County, and then again the afternoon and evening of Friday, Seto said.

Temperatures will be slightly above normal for the historical highs, with temperatures in the mid-70s through the weekend in Santa Barbara and around 70 in Santa Maria, he said. 

Santa Barbara water conservation coordinator Madeline Ward reminded residents to turn off sprinklers until the soil dries out.

The statewide water-use regulations, which have also been adopted by local cities, prohibit watering outdoors within 48 hours of measurable rainfall. 

"The general rule of thumb is for every inch of rain we receive, watering should be delayed seven to 10 days for your thirstiest plants," Ward said in a statement Tuesday. "The recent rainfall will quench the thirst of many gardens, but has not changed the city’s water supply outlook or the current drought stage. We are relying on our community to continue conserving water." 

The city does provide free rain shut-off sensors, and more information can be found by clicking here

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Tuesday's rain couldn't chase away proud graduates and well-wishers from the La Cuesta Continuation and Alta Vista Alternative high schools commencement ceremony at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 