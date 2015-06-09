Rain Showers Bring New Meaning to ‘June Gloom’ in Santa Barbara County

More than a half-inch of rain falls in many areas of the South Coast; North County mostly gets just sprinkles

Santa Barbara County’s South Coast got an unseasonably rainy day Tuesday, with more than a half-inch falling in the Santa Barbara and Carpinteria areas and setting a record.

Intermittent rain was forecast for Tuesday due to a low-pressure system bringing moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Blanca, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers were expected to last through the night and bring more rain and the chance of thunderstorms.

There was little-to-no rain in the North County, with some areas recording less than one-tenth of an inch.

As of 9 p.m., an area in the Los Padres National Forest recorded 1.14 inches of rain, while downtown Santa Barbara received 0.69 inches, Goleta had 0.73 inches and Carpinteria recorded 0.71 inches of rainfall.

It was a record-breaking rain for the Santa Barbara area, with rainfall easily surpassing the 1977 record of 0.4 inches reported at the airport, said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

As of 9:30 p.m., the airport recorded 0.28 inches of rain, he said. Santa Maria, with hardly any rain Tuesday, didn’t beat any records.

Normal rainfall totals for the Santa Barbara area in June and July are very low, below 0.1 inches, he said.

There might be a slight chance of showers Wednesday night in the mountains of southern Santa Barbara County, and then again the afternoon and evening of Friday, Seto said.

Temperatures will be slightly above normal for the historical highs, with temperatures in the mid-70s through the weekend in Santa Barbara and around 70 in Santa Maria, he said.

Santa Barbara water conservation coordinator Madeline Ward reminded residents to turn off sprinklers until the soil dries out.

The statewide water-use regulations, which have also been adopted by local cities, prohibit watering outdoors within 48 hours of measurable rainfall.

"The general rule of thumb is for every inch of rain we receive, watering should be delayed seven to 10 days for your thirstiest plants," Ward said in a statement Tuesday. "The recent rainfall will quench the thirst of many gardens, but has not changed the city’s water supply outlook or the current drought stage. We are relying on our community to continue conserving water."

The city does provide free rain shut-off sensors

